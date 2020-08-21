BWW Blog: blueprint - CCM Alums Creating New Work

The pursuit of Matt Copley's success continues as he works to bring blueprint: a new musical to fruition.

The theatre industry is hurting right now. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, theatres all across the country and world have been shut down either temporarily or permanently, and theatre-lovers have had to settle for the screen for months. Theatre-doers have been scrambling to find ways to stay creative, passionate, and ready for the day that we are allowed back on the stage. One theatre-doer, whom I hold very near to my heart, has done just that and with great aplomb. Matt Copley, who graduated from the BFA Musical Theatre program at CCM this spring, conceptualized and wrote an original musical during his senior year. His robust passion for this project led to a workshop of the musical, and eventually to a group of CCM students (myself included) getting tested for COVID-19 and recording the album during a global pandemic. The pursuit of his success continues as he works to bring blueprint: a new musical to fruition.

blueprint: a new musical with

music & lyrics by Matt Copley and

book by Stone Mountain & C.C. Preston.

blueprint follows Mason Weber as he begins his first semester at Smithsdale College, where he meets Olivia, Charlie, and Anthony. Each of them faces their own difficult challenges in life as they yearn for an escape. For a class project, together, they create their escape to utopia through virtual reality. "However, even in a perfectly designed world, there are still things out of their control."** With Matt Copley at the helm, C.C. Preston and current CCM MT ('22) student Stone Mountain currently serve as book writers for the musical, which was workshopped at CCM last fall 2019.

"Starting in April of 2019, inspiration struck me to write a brand-new musical unlike any other," Matt says. "My bedroom soon became my creative hub for blueprint, and I hit the ground running with only a keyboard and my computer. Within a few days, I had an entire outline sketched out and three demos ready to go. All of the music is heavily influenced from my Pop/Rock/Punk background with heavy guitars and electronic elements all infused together to make a completely unique genre of Musical Theatre. I knew I had something special when I demoed the show's award-winning single "Coffee In The Morning," and the reception of this song from day one couldn't have been better. From the moment blueprint was first conceived, it's had a very unconventional process of workshopping and writing, but I think that's what will make this musical continue to excel forward unlike any other. With the help of many friends and especially my brother, Michael Copley, I can assure you blueprint is on its way to something spectacular," and I couldn't agree more.

Watch the Behind The Scenes: blueprint original cast recording video below!. Featuring Matt Copley, Bailee Endebrock, Carina Florio, Jack McElroy, Eli Mayer, Elijah King, Garrett Van Allen, Lydia Robison, and Cassie Maurer.

I was fortunate enough to be a part of the album recording about a month ago (and yes, we were all tested for COVID-19 and took appropriate precautions to ensure everyone's safety!). This having been my first recording experience, I was over the moon to have the opportunity-and, of course, to reunite with a few of my talented peers after months of isolation. There's nothing like a bunch of CCMers coming together to make something incredible! The process was seamless and quick, and Matt, as well as the folks at Bender Recording exuded professionalism-to watch them work in the studio truly amazed me. The cast recording will be released in 2021, so check out www.blueprintmusical.com and follow @blueprintthemusical on Instagram for updates on the release!

Matt Copley (CCM MT '20)

Creator, Composer, & Lyricist

of blueprint: a new musical.

Matt Copley graduated from CCM with his BFA in Musical Theatre this spring. While at CCM, he performed in Guys and Dolls as Nathan Detroit, The Secret Garden directed by Connor Gallagher, and the workshop of Home Street Home with Jeff Marx and Kevin McCollum among many other shows. His regional credits include Grease & Oklahoma! at PCLO, Footloose (Ren) & Newsies (Romeo) at Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts, and the world premiere of Hockey, The Musical! directed by Mitch Albom. Most recently, Matt was a winner of the Write Out Loud 2020 contest for his song "Coffee In The Morning", which he wrote for blueprint. Perks of winning Write Out Loud, which was founded by Taylor Louderman and Ben Rauhala, include an NYC concert debut of the song, studio recording, and streaming release with a Broadway star to be determined!

I feel so lucky to go to a school that is filled with people who are constantly creating opportunities-even in the wake of the most difficult times we've come to know-and I could not be prouder of Matt for creating this musical that is sure to be a hit.

For more information on blueprint, check out their site HERE and be sure to follow @blueprintthemusical on Instagram to stay tuned on their journey!

