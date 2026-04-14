A FEW GOOD MEN Will Come to Centre Stage in May

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Centre Stage will present A Few Good Men, Aaron Sorkin's electrifying courtroom drama, running May 7–24, 2026. This legal thriller examines the ideals of honor, sacrifice, and justice through one of the most iconic stories in Modern American Theatre. When two U.S. Marines are accused of murder, young lawyer Daniel Kaffee is thrust into a high-stakes military trial that quickly becomes far more complex than it first appears. As he digs deeper into the case, Kaffee must confront powerful forces, unsettling truths, and a system built on loyalty, discipline, and silence. At the center of it all is Colonel Jessup, a commanding officer whose unwavering convictions threaten to unravel everything.

Best known for its intense drama and the unforgettable line, “You can't handle the truth!” A Few Good Men has captivated audiences for decades on both stage and screen. Fans of the acclaimed 1992 film starring Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, and Demi Moore will recognize the thrilling legal battle that continues to resonate with audiences today.

As the nation marks 250 years of America in 2026, Centre Stage's production of A Few Good Men offers a timely reflection on patriotism, service, duty, and the pursuit of justice. Opening in May and leading into Memorial Day, the play serves as a powerful reminder of the values that shape our country and the sacrifices made in its defense.