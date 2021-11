Tickets On Sale Now For Return Of Blue Man Group at The Morris Performing Arts Center

The American Theatre Guild has announced single tickets are on sale now for BLUE MAN GROUP at The Morris Performing Arts Center. BLUE MAN GROUP will be included in the BROADWAY IS BACK IN SOUTH BEND SERIES on March 25-26, 2022.

Tickets to BLUE MAN GROUP start at $35 and will be available at BroadwayInSouthBend.com or MorrisCenter.org, in-person at the Morris Performing Arts Center or by calling 574.235.9190. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is BLUE MAN GROUP and now it's your turn! BLUE MAN GROUP returns to South Ben for a limited engagement on their new North American tour. It's everything you know and love about BLUE MAN GROUP-signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy-the men are still blue but the rest is all new! Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.

BLUE MAN GROUP is the global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. BLUE MAN GROUP performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas and Orlando, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 35 million people worldwide. BLUE MAN GROUP is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds.

A part of the pop culture zeitgeist, BLUE MAN GROUP has appeared countless times on hit shows including Dancing with the Stars, The Tonight Show, Arrested Development, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Schlag den Raab (Germany), WOWOW (Japan) and Caldeirão do Huck (Brazil). Additionally, BLUE MAN GROUP has served as the face of branding campaigns for Intel and TIM/Brasil.

Continuously identifying and developing new ways to impact the entertainment industry, BLUE MAN GROUP has contributed to various film and TV scores, and released multiple albums including the Grammy-Nominated Audio. The rock concert parody, "Megastar World Tour" played arenas across the globe. The book, Blue Man World, is a visually stunning anthropological exploration of the curious bald and blue character.

The BLUE MAN GROUP North American tour is presented in L-ISA Hyperreal Sound by L-Acoustics, the world leader in premium professional sound systems for live events. L-ISA is a ground breaking audio technology which goes beyond traditional systems to offer extremely realistic, ultra-high-definition sound. This result is a deeper sense of involvement in the spectacular antics, music and mayhem that is BLUE MAN GROUP.