Theatre At The Center Postpones AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'

Indiana Governor Holcomb's announced "phases for reopening" directive and the possibility for a change in gathering size guidelines has prompted Theatre at the Center (TATC) to postpone its July/August run of "Ain't Misbehavin' -The Fats Waller Musical." The safety and health of patrons, performers and staff remains the highest priority and the production, which was scheduled for July 9-Aug. 9, 2020, will be rescheduled for a later TATC Mainstage Season date run TBA.

As with the previous canceled or postponed performances March-May for the Mainstage Season and special event concerts, once the box office staff is able to return to operations, TATC representatives will be contacting all patrons to discuss and make arrangements regarding previous purchased ticket transactions and season subscription updates.

As previously announced, the following JUNE special events and concert performances have been canceled: "Lovesick Blues: Remembering Hank Williams" (June 6), the June 12th Comedy Night at the CVPA dinner and show, "Mojo and the Mannish Boys with Wayne Baker Brooks" (June 13), "Heartache Tonight-A Tribute to The Eagles" (June 19), the Artist Lounge Live Series concert "Silly Love Songs-A Tribute to Paul McCartney" (June 20) and the MS Charity Dinner in the CVPA dining room on June 20.

TATC, which marks its 30th Anniversary Season in 2020, is grateful to all patrons for their support and patience during this temporary interruption of business hours and performance at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road in Munster. As a nonprofit organization, TATC is asking ticketholders if they would like to convert the value of previously purchased tickets to any canceled concerts and performances to a tax-deductible donation to help offset the Theatre at the Center's significant loss of revenue during this difficult period. Once business hours resume, box office staff is also prepared to issue a gift certificate in the amount of the ticket purchase valid for any of our future performances. At this time, all events and performances after Aug. 9 remain as scheduled.

Please note that patrons with previously purchased tickets to any TATC event NEED NOT CONTACT THE TATC BOX OFFICE, as the box office team has temporarily suspended operations until the CVPA building is fully reopened. Contacting all patrons and subscribers with paid tickets to postponed performances as well as any canceled concerts or special events will resume once the box office and building reopen. For immediate questions and concerns about Theatre at the Center performance cancellations, please call our special TATC hotline at (219) 836-3395 to leave a message to have your call returned.

Food service operations as provided by Chef Joe Trama and Trama Catering at the CVPA have temporarily changed to a new Sunday carry-out weekly menu available in place of the weekly Sunday Champagne Brunch seatings, which have been temporarily suspended. Dining events and food service questions, as well as scheduling a tour of the building for potential future event bookings can be directed to Trama Catering at (219) 836-1930, Ext. 2 or email CVPA Event Planner Christine DalleCarbonare at Christine.DalleCarbonare@comhs.org.

Patrons and guests should continue to visit www.TheatreAtTheCenter.com and www.CVPA.org for further developments.

