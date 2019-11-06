THE SANTALAND DIARIES Will Come to First Presbyterian Theater

The Santaland Diaries comes to First Presbyterian Theater, 300 W. Wayne Street, Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21-both shows at 7:30 pm.

Call 260-426-7421 ext. 121 for tickets or information. Tickets available online at www.firstpresbyteriantheater.com

General Admission $20
Seniors (over 65) $18
Full time students 1st 30 free for each performance w/reservation
$10 after; or if bought at the door

A man recounts working as an elf at Macy's Santaland in NYC. From one of our funniest American humorists, with a satirical style reminiscent of Mark Twain, comes this merrily subversive tale-just the antidote if the holidays have overwhelmed you. Kevin Torwelle reprises his Crumpet, the elf. NOTE: This show is rated R for content.

Direction is by Thom Hofrichter, designs by Rae Surface.



