South Bend Symphony Orchestra and the South Bend Chamber Singers to Present Mozart's 'Requiem'

Hear how hope radiates through Mozart's final work! Music Director Alastair Willis, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, and the South Bend Chamber Singers will unite for Mozart's Requiem on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. The choral masterpiece is the final installment of the June H. Edwards Mosaic Series of the 2023-24 season.

Brahms' Geistliches Lied opens the concert with Dr. Nancy Menk conducting. The short piece has a deep and contemplative character that showcases Brahms' mastery. As the Director of the South Bend Chamber Singers, she shares, "We sing so much new music in the South Bend Chamber Singers, so it's always a pleasure to revisit one of the great masterworks of the choral repertoire, and this particular Requiem is really fun to sing!"

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra thanks Jack M. Champaigne for supporting the June H. Edwards Mosaic Series in memory of his friend, June, and Jordan Lexus of Mishawaka for being a distinguished Artistic Sponsor of the 2023-24 Season, reflecting their commitment to fostering artistic excellence and enriching the community through exceptional musical experiences.

TICKETS are $20 for students and $43 for adults.

About the South Bend Symphony Orchestra

The South Bend Symphony inspires the community with the transformative power of orchestral music in all its forms by producing 20 mainstage programs, serving more than 23,000 attendees annually. As the region's only professional orchestra, the Symphony is committed to diverse sound and a robust arts community in Michiana that entertains and connects people to music.

In addition to being recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts and other state and local arts funding organizations, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra is the recipient of the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County's Leighton Award for Nonprofit Excellence, which recognizes the best-run nonprofit organization in St. Joseph County, Indiana.

About the South Bend Chamber Singers

The South Bend Chamber Singers, an ensemble-in-residence at Saint Mary's College, is in its 28th season. Over the past 20-plus years the Singers have presented major choral-orchestral works such as Handel's Messiah, Bach's Magnificat, B Minor Mass, and St. John Passion; Mendelssohn's Elijah, Vivaldi's Gloria, Haydn's Lord Nelson Mass, Brahms' Requiem, and Orff's Carmina Burana.Yet, the ensemble concentrates primarily on works by living composers and regularly commissions new works and unusual and complex arrangements.

The Singers have commissioned new choral works from composers Stephen Paulus, Jan Bach, William Hawley, Steven Sametz, Libby Larsen, Gregg Smith, Carey Boyce, Frank Ferko, Dan Locklair, Carol Barnett, Paul Carey, Zae Munn, Robert Harris, J. David Moore, and many others, most of which have been published and continue to be performed by choirs throughout the world. Other concerts have featured music from the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, Africa, India, Korea, and even Mongolia.

The choir has joined with many other chamber and instrumental ensembles including the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, the Chicago Chamber Orchestra, and Germany's Chamber Orchestra of the Rhine; the Chester, Cavani, and Avalon String Quartets; the Northern Illinois University Steel Band, and South Bend's own Kennedy's Kitchen.

The Chamber Singers were selected to perform for the Central Division Convention of the American Choral Directors Association in 1996 (Cincinnati) and 2002 (Chicago). In 2000, the Singers were one of five finalists for the prestigious Margaret Hillis Award for Choral Excellence, given annually by Chorus America, and they won the ASCAP/Chorus America Award for Adventurous Programming in 2004. In March 2012 they performed for the American Choral Directors Association Central Division Conference in Fort Wayne. They were semi-finalists for The American Prize in Choral Performance in 2012 and 2013. From 1992 to 2009 they were awarded annual grants from the Indiana Arts Commission.