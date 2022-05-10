South Bend Symphony Orchestra Announces The 90th Anniversary Season For 2022-23 

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra announces its 90th Season with the talented artists and diverse programming audiences have come to expect. The season celebrates the Symphony's greatest strengths and reaffirms its core commitments: serving the community with increased access to live orchestral music and educational opportunities and presenting world-class performances of the greatest works, ranging from standards of the repertoire to music by today's most talented composers.

To open the 90th Season, the Symphony returns to DeBartolo Performing Arts Center on the campus of the University of Notre Dame on September 24 as Music Director Alastair Willis is joined on stage for the first time by his world-renowned sister, Sarah Willis. Ms. Willis is widely regarded as the preeminent horn player of the twenty-first century, and together they present Mozart y Mambo, a completely unique, fully compelling concert diving into an inventive reimagining of the composer.

"On behalf of the orchestra, Board, staff, and programming committee, I am absolutely thrilled to be announcing next season's programs. They represent the culmination of 90 years of spectacular music and our embrace of the whole community and our role as a modern, forward-thinking orchestra. A perfect example is the marriage of Mozart with traditional Cuban music in our concert Mozart y Mambo. Throughout this season we will explore great composers and have special guests lined up just for you. I invite you to expand your curiosity and be inspired and exhilarated at our concerts. I look forward to seeing you there!" says Music Director Alastair Willis.

In 1932, 40 music teachers, performers, and "Sunday practitioners" prevailed on Edwyn Hames to organize and lead the group. 90 years later, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra is thriving and the 2022-23 Season is a time to celebrate! The 90th Season offers a full calendar of powerful performances, unforgettable musical moments, and community favorites! The Jack M. Champaigne Masterworks, the June H. Edwards Mosaic Series, and the Indiana Trust Pops Series represent the best of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, and this 90th Season guarantees to entertain, excite, and inspire.

"Know that the 90th Anniversary is a gift to the community," enthused Executive Director Justus Zimmerman. "Instead of a victory lap, we're presenting the community with even more of the world-class, future-focused concerts we've been doing for decades. More and bigger concerts will make for a year where music is first. The South Bend Symphony Orchestra is the legacy and the product of this city, and we encourage everyone to celebrate an incredible musical and cultural treasure, and to join us in shaping the next 90 years."

The Jack M. Champaigne Masterworks Series consists of five magnificent programs, including very special appearances by artists Sarah Willis and Kayhan Kalhor, guest composer David Lockington, and more. Highlights of the upcoming 2022-23 Season include:

MOZART Y MAMBO

September 24, 2022

The 90th Season opens with siblings Sarah Willis and Music Director Alastair Willis on stage together for the first time! This exciting and unique performance combines much-loved solo pieces for French horn by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart paired with traditional Cuban music.

DEBUSSY'S LA MER

November 12, 2022

Guest conductor David Lockington leads a water-themed evening that includes Wagner's Overture to The Flying Dutchman, Dr. Marvin Curtis and Bryan Edington's St. Joseph River Suite, Smetana's The Moldau, and finally Debussy's La Mer.

SILK ROAD + BRAHMS

March 4, 2023

Silk Road + Brahms brings Silk Road artist Kayhan Kalhor to South Bend to perform his piece Silent City on kamancheh followed by Brahm's joyous Symphony No. 2.

BEETHOVEN'S ODE TO JOY

April 1, 2023

Joy continues as a 90th Season theme with one of Beethoven's most famous pieces. Preceding the notable Symphony No. 9 are Bates' Ode and Pann's Slalom.

RACHMANINOFF + TCHAIKOVSKY

May 13, 2023

Päivi Ekroth joins the Symphony on piano for Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3, followed by Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4.

The Indiana Trust Pops Series brings your favorite eccentric band of paranormal investigators to life just in time for Halloween! Following this is a spicy night of tango and an unforgettable tribute to the music of Woodstock. The Pops Series is sure to delight every kind of music lover. Highlights of the 2022-23 Season include:

GHOSTBUSTERS

October 29, 2022

Boasting an unforgettable theme song that topped the Billboard Top 100, this infectiously fun comedy classic follows an eccentric band of paranormal investigators-led by the hilarious Bill Murray-as they wage a spectacular battle with the supernatural in New York City. See the Symphony perform live to the complete film!

TANGO CALIENTE!

February 11, 2023

A night of seductive, fiery tango classics meet a sizzling soprano and a dazzling bandoneón virtuoso.

A NIGHT AT WOODSTOCK

April 15, 2023

In August of 1969, over 400,000 people overran a dairy farm in southern New York. It turned out to be the biggest rock festival in history. The Symphony and Jeans 'n Classics join forces to present an evening devoted to the festival phenomenon that changed music forever, featuring vocal & orchestral arrangements of material by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, The Who, Janis Joplin, Santana, Jimi Hendrix, Blood, Sweat & Tears, The Band, Jefferson Airplane ... and so many more!

The June H. Edwards Mosaic Series is a unique, three-concert series that features diverse works in the more intimate setting at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. This season, Mosaic concerts are 75-minutes in length without an intermission. Highlights of the 2022-23 Season include:

MOZART Y MAMBO

September 25, 2022

Not able to make it on the 24? No problem! With the astounding Sarah Willis on French horn for a second night, the evening will include Stravinsky's Pulcinella Suite, Mozart's Horn Concerto No. 3 in E flat, and Milhaud's Le boeuf sur le toit.

CROSSROADS OF AMERICA

January 8, 2023

Indiana's next generation of composers compete for the honor to write and conduct with the Symphony. Copland's Appalachian Spring imbues the concert with that American ideal of open fields and endless possibilities.

ALASTAIR PRESENTS: SEEKING HAYDN

March 19, 2023

In the spirit of "Tchaikovsky's Circles", "Vienna's Riches," and "Paris Impressions" Music Director Alastair Willis guides the audience to the world of Austria in the 18th Century. As Haydn's musical assistant at the Esterhazy Palace, explore (through Willis' unique and personal experience, of course) what it was like living and working at the palace with Joseph Haydn and the Esterhazy family.

Symphony Specials: Special programs that have become a tradition for audiences of all ages across the region!

FAMILY CONCERT

November 27, 2022

Conclude the Thanksgiving weekend with the entire family to enjoy a concert designed for families of all ages. This concert will take place at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center and is 75-minutes in length without an intermission. Stay tuned for more details.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

December 17 & 18, 2022

Don't miss South Bend's favorite holiday tradition when the Symphony and special guest artists bring you "Home for the Holidays"! A spectacular program of cherished Christmas carols and memorable seasonal tunes that brings joy to all. The perfect gift for the whole family.

Education and Community Engagement Program Highlights

The Symphony's principal players will present more than fifty free ensemble performances in schools, retirement centers, libraries, and community centers. These interactive musical presentations are tailored to each audience and are provided free of charge to the host venue.

· The Shein Trust Community Series proudly supports the Young People's Discovery Concerts - November 9 & 10, 2022.

· Celebration of a King - The Symphony will continue to partner with area churches and venues to bring music to the community. The programs will commemorate and celebrate the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dates to be announced.

Discounts, priority seating, and other exclusive benefits are available to season subscribers. Subscribe at www.southbendsymphony.org or by phone at 574-232-6343.

Tickets - Please note, that single tickets are ONLY available directly from the venue.

Single tickets are on sale to the public on August 16, 2022.

Single ticket prices start at $19 with discounts available to students with a valid ID.

Single tickets are available through the:

-Morris Box Office, open Tuesday - Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., by phone at 574-235-9190 or online at morriscenter.org.

-DeBartolo Performing Arts Center Ticket Office, open Monday - Friday, Noon to 6 p.m., by phone 574-631-2800 or online at www.performingarts.nd.edu.

Dates, programs, and venues are subject to change.