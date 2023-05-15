Schedule Set For Feinsteins At Hotel Carmichael For the Week Of May 15th

Learn more about the full lineup here!

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Feinstein's In Carmel To Welcome Brent Marty, Clint Holmes And More To Its Stage This Week Photo 2 Feinstein's In Carmel To Welcome Brent Marty, Clint Holmes And More To Its Stage This Week
Experience The Quirky And Fun As Carmel Indiana Dance Ensemble Brings ALICE IN WONDERLAND Photo 3 Experience The Quirky And Fun As Carmel Indiana Dance Ensemble Brings ALICE IN WONDERLAND To Life
Actors Theatre Of Indiana LAB Series Presents ROSEMARY & TIME Photo 4 Actors Theatre Of Indiana LAB Series Presents ROSEMARY & TIME

Actors Theatre Of Indiana LAB Series Presents ROSEMARY & TIME

This week finds amazing performances on the stage of Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, IN.

On Thursday, May 18, Feinstein's welcomes American Singer Songwriter and Nashville Recording Artist, Jeremiah Cosner. Performing a one night only intimate set, Cosner blends modern blues with vintage rock 'n roll. He is known for his catchy lyrics and live performances, so you won't want to miss this. His latest releases include "Home" and "Get There When I Can".

Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the Piano is both Friday and Saturday evenings, May 19 and 20. Cast Party is a wildly popular happening that has brought Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night since 2003. It is the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with show folk and the people who love them. Cast Party is a hilariously impromptu variety show/open mic where showbiz superstars and up-and-comers deliver jaw-dropping musical performances and razzle-dazzle. You just never know WHO will show up!

"Cast Party is a success because of Jim Caruso and the affection the theatrical community feels for him. He's talented and funny and tenacious and bright. Cast Party is exactly how I pictured New York nightlife when I dreamed of being on Broadway!" - Liza Minnelli

Caruso and Stritch have also taken the show on the road and celebrated talent in London, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Nashville, San Francisco, Chicago, Austin, Dallas, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Orlando, Provincetown, and Miami, as well as very special all-star events at The Town Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center in Manhattan.

Interested open mic participants can learn more about the event and sign up to secure a spot by emailing the host at caruso212@aol.com.

Legendary showman Jim Caruso guides the entire affair with razor-sharp humor and the unbridled enthusiasm of an uber-fan, and musical genius Billy Stritch holds court at the baby grand. But the real fun starts when the audience participates in the onstage festivities. Theatrical legends, jazzers, cabaret divas, starry-eyed tourists and kids right off the bus take to the stage and entertain each other. If you have a voice, a dream and some sheet music, your Cast Party moment awaits.

"The King of Showbiz hosts the mother of all open mic nights...Jim Caruso has some of the slickest and quickest commentary I've ever heard." London Jazz News

"Ace pianist Billy Stritch and funny, fast-thinking Jim Caruso pool their talents for a nimble, nonstop, musical show-biz bonanza with as much rhythm and class as the feet of Astaire." The New York Observer

Cast Party has been honored with nine BroadwayWorld Awards, four MAC Awards, a Bistro Award, a Summit Award, a Nightlife Award and in 2022 received "Show of the Year" from Manhattan Association of Clubs.

On Wednesday, May 17, Feinstein's Presents: Dueling Pianos. Have you ever been to a concert and wished you could pick the set list? Here's your chance! Often referred to as a living jukebox, dueling pianos is the show where the audience takes control! YOU pick the song, artist, genre and era - WE play it! A lively, interactive show for the whole family! Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just a night out on the town - Come out to sing along, laugh along, and maybe even get on stage! This event features cabaret seating, so bring a table of your friends, or plan to make new friends with others who may be seated with you.

Spend your Sunday at Feinstein's for drag brunch! Drag you and your friends out for a fun morning of food, entertainment, and drinks! Pat Yo' Weave will take the stage and strut her stuff along with her fellow Queens.

Two showings: one at 11 am and 2:30 pm. Doors open at 10 for the first showing!

Consider having your Corporate gatherings at Feinstein's. Feinstein's events are great activities for this. For groups of 10 tickets or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.



RELATED STORIES - South Bend

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Rescheduled For February at The Peoria Civic Center Photo
THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Rescheduled For February at The Peoria Civic Center

The American Theatre Guild will present the internationally acclaimed hit concert-style show, THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY. Originally scheduled for April 1, 2023, this AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA production was postponed and is now scheduled to take the stage on February 4, 2024 at 5:00 p.m.

Actors Theatre Of Indiana LAB Series Presents ROSEMARY & TIME Photo
Actors Theatre Of Indiana LAB Series Presents ROSEMARY & TIME

Actors Theatre of Indiana (ATI) and the Carmel Clay Public Library Foundation present Emma S. Rund's Rosemary & Time on Saturday, May 20, at 2 pm at the Carmel Clay Public Library as part of ATI's LabSeries.

KidsZone Returns to CarmelFest This Summer Photo
KidsZone Returns to CarmelFest This Summer

KidsZone is a fun-filled part of the annual CarmelFest events that take place each year  during the July 4th festivities in Carmel, IN. This year's CarmelFest will take place Monday and Tuesday, July 3 and 4, and KidsZone promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Ameren Illinois Broadway In Peoria Series To Present MEAN GIRLS, THE CHER SHOW, And More Photo
Ameren Illinois Broadway In Peoria Series To Present MEAN GIRLS, THE CHER SHOW, And More

The American Theatre Guild, the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway presenter in the nation, has unveiled its highly anticipated 23–24 Season for the Peoria Civic Center. The AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA SERIES will include the following touring productions: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS, MEAN GIRLS, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, and THE CHER SHOW.


More Hot Stories For You

Central Indiana Dance Ensemble Performs ALICE IN WONDERLAND This MonthCentral Indiana Dance Ensemble Performs ALICE IN WONDERLAND This Month
Schedule Set For Feinsteins At Hotel Carmichael For the Week Of May 15thSchedule Set For Feinsteins At Hotel Carmichael For the Week Of May 15th
Cast Set For ROSEMARY & TIME as Part of the Actors Theatre Of Indiana's LAB SeriesCast Set For ROSEMARY & TIME as Part of the Actors Theatre Of Indiana's LAB Series
THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Rescheduled For February at The Peoria Civic CenterTHE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Rescheduled For February at The Peoria Civic Center

Videos

Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal Video
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal
View all Videos

South Bend SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Summer Soundscape - Midwest Big Band
Memorial Opera House (6/17-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nunsense
Memorial Opera House (5/04-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Shop of Horrors
Memorial Opera House (10/05-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Singin' & Swingin' the Standards - Midwest Big Band
Memorial Opera House (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roger McGuinn
Memorial Opera House (8/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Memorial Opera House (11/30-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Atlantic City Boys
Memorial Opera House (6/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Memorial Opera House (7/20-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bonfile - the AC/DC Tribute
Memorial Opera House (8/19-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marrakesh Express - a CSNY Experience
Memorial Opera House (8/12-8/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound