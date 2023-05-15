Schedule Set For Feinsteins At Hotel Carmichael For the Week Of May 15th

This week finds amazing performances on the stage of Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, IN.

On Thursday, May 18, Feinstein's welcomes American Singer Songwriter and Nashville Recording Artist, Jeremiah Cosner. Performing a one night only intimate set, Cosner blends modern blues with vintage rock 'n roll. He is known for his catchy lyrics and live performances, so you won't want to miss this. His latest releases include "Home" and "Get There When I Can".

Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the Piano is both Friday and Saturday evenings, May 19 and 20. Cast Party is a wildly popular happening that has brought Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night since 2003. It is the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with show folk and the people who love them. Cast Party is a hilariously impromptu variety show/open mic where showbiz superstars and up-and-comers deliver jaw-dropping musical performances and razzle-dazzle. You just never know WHO will show up!

"Cast Party is a success because of Jim Caruso and the affection the theatrical community feels for him. He's talented and funny and tenacious and bright. Cast Party is exactly how I pictured New York nightlife when I dreamed of being on Broadway!" - Liza Minnelli

Caruso and Stritch have also taken the show on the road and celebrated talent in London, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Nashville, San Francisco, Chicago, Austin, Dallas, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Orlando, Provincetown, and Miami, as well as very special all-star events at The Town Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center in Manhattan.

Interested open mic participants can learn more about the event and sign up to secure a spot by emailing the host at caruso212@aol.com.

Legendary showman Jim Caruso guides the entire affair with razor-sharp humor and the unbridled enthusiasm of an uber-fan, and musical genius Billy Stritch holds court at the baby grand. But the real fun starts when the audience participates in the onstage festivities. Theatrical legends, jazzers, cabaret divas, starry-eyed tourists and kids right off the bus take to the stage and entertain each other. If you have a voice, a dream and some sheet music, your Cast Party moment awaits.

"The King of Showbiz hosts the mother of all open mic nights...Jim Caruso has some of the slickest and quickest commentary I've ever heard." London Jazz News

"Ace pianist Billy Stritch and funny, fast-thinking Jim Caruso pool their talents for a nimble, nonstop, musical show-biz bonanza with as much rhythm and class as the feet of Astaire." The New York Observer

Cast Party has been honored with nine BroadwayWorld Awards, four MAC Awards, a Bistro Award, a Summit Award, a Nightlife Award and in 2022 received "Show of the Year" from Manhattan Association of Clubs.

On Wednesday, May 17, Feinstein's Presents: Dueling Pianos. Have you ever been to a concert and wished you could pick the set list? Here's your chance! Often referred to as a living jukebox, dueling pianos is the show where the audience takes control! YOU pick the song, artist, genre and era - WE play it! A lively, interactive show for the whole family! Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just a night out on the town - Come out to sing along, laugh along, and maybe even get on stage! This event features cabaret seating, so bring a table of your friends, or plan to make new friends with others who may be seated with you.

Spend your Sunday at Feinstein's for drag brunch! Drag you and your friends out for a fun morning of food, entertainment, and drinks! Pat Yo' Weave will take the stage and strut her stuff along with her fellow Queens.

Two showings: one at 11 am and 2:30 pm. Doors open at 10 for the first showing!

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.