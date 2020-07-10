Ricks-Weil Theatre Company Presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS July 17-26

The Ricks-Weil Theatre Company will present Little Shop of Horrors July 17-26.

Tickets are now on sale at www.seatyourself.biz/ricksweiltheatrecompany.

General admission tickets are $13 for all seats. This show contains some strong language and is rated PG-13.

The company will adhere to the following guidelines:

1. Patrons are encouraged to purchase their tickets online at www.seatyourself.biz/ricksweiltheatrecompany and print them at home prior to their selected performance to avoid lines at the box office. Our box office, however, will be open one (1) hour prior to each performance.

2. It is recommended, and patrons are encouraged to wear face coverings prior to, during, and exiting the performance.

3. Patrons are encouraged to gather outside the theater prior to the performance to maintain a healthy distance. Patrons are also welcome to gather in the lobby if needed, maintaining six feet of social distance as much as possible. Chairs will be available in the lobby for those who need them. Concessions will not be offered during any performances and we respectfully request no concessions, snacks, or beverages of any kind be brought in to any area of the theater.

4. The company will be utilizing every other row in our large theater for general admission seating and three seats between each patron group is six (6) feet.

5. In addition to its already thorough cleaning procedures, The Ricks Centre for the Performing Arts will be cleaned prior to and after each performance, following state-mandated guidelines. As always, everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend our performances; however, if you are uncomfortable attending at this time for any reason, we respectfully request you do not attend until things are even better. The Ricks Centre for the Performing Arts, the Hancock County Visitors Bureau, and/or Ricks-Weil Theatre Company assumes no responsibility or causation for contracting COVID-19 while attending any performance. It is our goal and desire to make your experience as safe possible for all involved!

