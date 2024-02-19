Registration is Now Open for 2024 Carmel International Arts Festival

Registration is now open for the 27th Annual Carmel International Arts Festival. The festival will take place September 28 and 29, 2024 in Carmel, Indiana.

This major festival in Carmel brings more than 100 talented artists from around the country and around the world. They have an amazing opportunity to share their work with nearly 30,000 people in a 2-day event in the Carmel Arts & Design District. Artists specialize in 9 different mediums including glass, 2D, 3D, paint, jewelry, photography, fiber, ceramics and wood.

This year promises to be bigger and better than ever. "I'm really looking forward to another fantastic year!” stated Jill Gilmer, President of the Carmel International Arts Festival. “The talent we had last year surpassed my expectations. We have extended our footprint, which should allow us to have roughly 150 artists, a few small stages for musicians to entertain our patrons in addition to our Main Stage and West Stage, a wine garden, more ethnic food, and an interactive youth area that has doubled in size! I hope you will join us for an amazing weekend. It is free to come, family friendly, and dogs are welcome, too!”

Artist booths are set up along the two main arteries of the Arts & Design District: Main Street and Range Line Road. The community is presented with the finest samplings to purchase and take home.

Each artist goes through a juried process to ensure their art is unique, not mass produced, and the highest of quality. The artwork is judged at the festival and awards are issued to the artists.

The festival is a juried exhibition with prizes totaling $7,000. Annually, festival goers enjoy an admission-free opportunity to view and purchase art and mingle with artists.

Applications are now open to artists interested in being a part of the Carmel International Arts Festival. Friday, May 31 is the deadline for submitting the application. There are specific rules for artists. To sign up and review requirements, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2292994®id=131&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zapplication.org%2Fevent-info.php%3FID%3D12196?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Selected artists will be notified on Sunday, June 30, that they have been chosen.

Artists can visit the CIAF website at https://www.carmelartsfestival.org to learn more about the festival.

