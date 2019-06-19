Phoenix Theatre Announces 24th Annual Brew Ha-Ha Beer Festival

Indy's original craft beer festival is celebrating its 24th year with a new date, new location, and new vibe! Benefiting The Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre, Brew Ha Ha takes place Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 pm on Old Washington Street Pedestrian Bridge at White River State Park. Support the ARTS while responsibly sampling as many 3 oz. pours of some of the best craft beer, cider, and mead from over 40+ breweries, cideries, and meaderies. Enjoy local fare from some of Indy's best restaurants, shop with some of Indy's best vendors, enjoy laughs from some of Indy's best local talent and party to one of Indy's best DJ's!

The participating brewers to date are Indiana City Brewing Co., Planetary Brewing Co., TwoDEEP Brewing Co., Rock Bottom, The Tap Brewery, Bier Brewery, and Sun King Brewery. Stop by to enjoy some of Indy's local comedy talent MC'd by Dwight Simmons, Brew Tube Comedy Host! Performers include: Lexy Madrid, Jon Hancuff, Patrick Murray, Meghann Kennedy, Erin Carr, Tyson Cox, Peter Heinz, and DJ Danger. Indy Custom Cornhole - Boards, Giant Jenga, and Connect Four will be available and a local DJ spinning the hits on the 1's & 2's!

Be sure to come to the pre-banding event in order to expedite your gate experience! Stop by TwoDEEP with your ticket & valid ID and get wrist banded on Friday, August 2nd - 5-8 pm. Event support received by Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, White River State Park, and Bike Indianapolis. For more information about the event or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, please visit phoenixtheatre.org or call 317-635-2381 ext. 5.





