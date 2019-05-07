ON GOLDEN POND Opens At South Bend Civic Theatre
South Bend Civic Theatre has announced the premiere of Ernest Thompson's "On Golden Pond" on May 10, 2019, in the Wilson Auditorium.
Every summer, Ethel and Norman stay in their summer house on Golden Pond. This summer proves to be unique when their daughter comes to visit with her boyfriend, his son in tow. As they spend time together, the boy and Norman grow very close. This new relationship opens old wounds and creates new conflict for the family in this haunting, but humorous play.
Tickets are $23 for Reserved tickets and $25 for Premium tickets.
Performances:
Thursday, 5/9 at 7:30pm (PAY WHAT YOU CAN PREVIEW)
Friday, 5/10 at 7:30pm
Saturday, 5/11 at 7:30pm
Sunday, 5/12 at 2:00pm
Wednesday, 5/15 at 7:30pm (FREE CHILD CARE)
*Friday, 5/17 at 7:30pm
Saturday, 5/18 at 7:30pm
Sunday, 5/19 at 2:00pm