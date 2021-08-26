Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival Begins Performances Today

First producing events in 2000 under the name of "Summer Shakespeare," the Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival has grown exponentially in subsequent years to include a number of regular performances and frequent special events. The festival will run August 26th and 27th, 2021.

Each season now includes a production by its Professional Company, traveling performances by the Touring Company (including visits to area middle and high schools), and opportunities on its stages for local residents in its Community Company collaborations: ShakeScenes, Shakespeare After Hours, Shakespeare in Fremont Park, and Shakespeare Around the Bend.

Additional programs feature special events such as guest artists, lectures, and presentations.

The mission of the NDSF is simple: To enrich our surrounding communities educationally, socially, and culturally by exploring the works of William Shakespeare and other classical authors through performance.

Designed specifically to serve the South Bend community region, the Community Company features multiple events throughout the summer.

ShakeScenes is a perennially popular community event featuring elementary-age students from the South Bend area performing scenes from and inspired by Shakespeare. This family-friendly performance has introduced thousands of children across the area to Shakespeare ever since its inception.

Shakespeare After Hours, staged at LangLab in South Bend, features an adults-only night of boozy, bawdy fun highlighting Shakespeare's scandalous side.

Shakespeare in Fremont Park is a seven-week program that affords young people the opportunity to work directly with adults to create, rehearse, and perform a theatre production inspired by Shakespeare. Performances take place at Fremont Park in South Bend's west side.

Finally, Shakespeare Around the Bend, our newest community initiative, performs for underserved communities in South Bend and features cast and crew members drawn from those neighborhoods.

For tickets and more visit https://shakespeare.nd.edu/companies/notre-dame-shakespeare-festival/