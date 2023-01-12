Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Michael Schelle Wins Crossroads Of America: Composer Competition

This concert combined Hoosier talent with immersive visuals by Camilla Tassi, which brought each composition to life.

Jan. 12, 2023  
On Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, Michael Schelle won the South Bend Symphony Orchestra's first Crossroads of America: Composers Competition! This concert combined Hoosier talent with immersive visuals by Camilla Tassi, which brought each composition to life. Schelle's Summit at San Quentin's inspiration drew upon the San Quentin State Prison Jazz Band, consisting of professional and amateur musicians. This piece broke the paradigm that prisons are void of music.

Earlier this year, the Symphony invited Indiana composers to submit a composition for a chamber orchestra. On November 1, Nathan Froebe, Tim Reinholz, Eric Saroian, and Michael Schelle advanced to the next level of the Competition. With Michael Schelle's unanimous win, he will create a 10-minute piece for the 2023-24 Season.

Jack M. Champaigne proudly supports the June H. Edwards Mosaic Series, and Jordan Lexus of Mishawaka proudly supports the 90th Season Guest Artists. This concert was sponsored by Carol and Craig Kapson.

To VIEW the 2022-23 Season schedule, visit www.southbendsymphony.org

About the South Bend Symphony Orchestra

Embarking on its 90th season, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra is the region's only professional orchestra and is committed to engaging the community in all it does. In addition to being recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts and other state and local arts funding organizations, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra is the recipient of the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County's 2019 Leighton Award for Nonprofit Excellence, which recognizes the best-run nonprofit organization in St. Joseph County, Indiana.

About Michael Schelle

Michael Schelle's work is heard across the United States and internationally by over 350 orchestras and professional chamber ensembles. In addition, he has been a guest composer in residencies in the United States, Poland, China, and Japan.

Today he is the Artist-in-Residence at Butler University in Indianapolis. Schelle earned degrees from Villanova University, the Hartt School (CT), Trinity College of Music (London), and the University of Minnesota and has studied with Arnold Franchetti, Dominick Argento, and Aaron Copland.



