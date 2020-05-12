Lerner Theatre Box Office Will Be Open For Walk-In Ticket Purchases in June

The Lerner Theatre Box Office will remain closed to the public for walk-in ticket purchases through May. For your convenience, tickets for upcoming shows can be purchased by calling The Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469 beginning on May 11th at 11:00 am. You can also purchase tickets 24/7 on our website at thelerner.com. *Web fees will apply beginning May 11th

The Lerner Theatre Box Office will be available for walk-in ticket purchases beginning June 2020. At that time, The Lerner Theatre will implement new Box Office procedures that all walk-in patrons and Lerner employees must follow.

The Lerner Box Office will be implementing new hours and procedures to keep our patrons and Box Office staff safe. They are being issued in accordance with social distancing and preventative guidelines for COVID -19. The new hours and procedures are part of an overall, comprehensive plan to help control the spread of COVID-19 and eliminate the possibility of cross-contamination.

New Operating Days and Times:

Monday-Friday: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Saturday: 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

*Exceptions:

Presale and on-sale days: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Show days: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

New Box Office Procedures To Control COVID-19:

Limit of 1 customer in the Box Office vestibule at a time

Patrons must wear masks in all City of Elkhart facilities, including The Lerner

Box Office will disinfect the Box Office after each customer

If you feel you have been exposed to COVID-19 or are displaying symptoms, we ask you to please stay at home. For a list of possible symptoms, please visit cdc.gov for more information and resources.

All public events have been canceled or rescheduled through June of 2020. If you have a question about a particular event, visit thelerner.com and The Lerner Theatre Facebook page. Information will be posted as those decisions are made.

For any questions, please contact The Lerner Box Office by calling 574-293-4469 or emailing info@thelerner.com.





