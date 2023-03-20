Legendary Rockers STYX Come To Hard Rock Casino Northern, October 13

Legendary rockers STYX are coming to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's Hard Rock Live venue on Friday, October 13. Doors open at 7 p.m. General on sale begins this Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. Central Time.

A new era of hope, survival, and prosperity comes calling with the release of Crash of the Crown, STYX's new studio album, which was written pre-pandemic and recorded during the trying times of the pandemic. The legendary and multi-Platinum rockers--James "JY" Young (lead vocals, guitars), Tommy Shaw (lead vocals, guitars), Chuck Panozzo (bass, vocals), Todd Sucherman (drums, percussion), Lawrence Gowan (lead vocals, keyboards) and Ricky Phillips (bass, guitar, vocals)--will release their 17th album June 18 on the band's label, Alpha Dog 2T/UMe, which will be sold as clear vinyl, black vinyl, CD, and on digital platforms. Fans can pre-order it here and at Styxworld.com. The title track to Crash of the Crown is now available to stream and download with pre-orders on digital platforms. Fans can listen to the new song here.

STYX's holy mission for cutting Crash of the Crown was crystal-clear to its co-creator from the get-go. "Absolutely no obstacles were going to get in the way of how we approached creating this album," singer/guitarist Tommy Shaw concludes about the herculean recording efforts of his fellow Crash of the Crown makers. "And everything came out exactly the way we wanted to hear it."

Crash of the Crown is the follow-up to STYX's 16th studio album, The Mission (their first in 14 years at the time, which critics called "a masterpiece") which was released June 16, 2017 on the band's label, Alpha Dog 2T/UMe. The highly anticipated two-disc reissue of The Mission was released on July 27, 2018 via Alpha Dog 2T/UMe, which includes a CD of the original album, as well as a Blu-ray of the album mixed in 5.1 surround sound accompanied by stunning visualizations for each of the album's 14 songs based on the album artwork. It originally debuted on various Billboard charts, including: #6 Top Rock Albums, #11 Physical Albums, #11 Vinyl Albums, #13 Current Albums, #14 Billboard Top Albums, #16 Retail, #17 Mass Merch/Non-Traditional, #29 Digital Albums, and #45 Billboard 200 (includes catalog and streaming).

Tickets for STYX go on sale on Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. Central Time. Tickets start at $69.50. This show is all reserved seating. Ages 21 and up. The Hard Rock Live box office is open every Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on show days starting at 12 p.m. Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231773®id=131&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fevent%2F05005E72364969DA?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is located at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary, IN, directly adjacent to the I80/94 Burr Street Interchange. For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's $300 Million casino and entertainment destination opened to the public on May 14, 2021. Hard Rock's premier 200,000-square foot entertainment complex features over 1600 slots and 80 table games totaling more than 2,100 gaming positions. In addition to the new Hard Rock Live performance venue, Hard Rock Casino's five dining options include Hard Rock Café, Council Oak Steaks and Seafood, YOUYU Noodle Bar, Fresh Harvest, and Constant Grind Coffee Shop, and also features a retail shop. For more information, contact https://www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

The new Hard Rock Live performance venue is outfitted with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems. The sound equipment features an L-Acoustics K2 line array system with KS28 subwoofers and KIVA-II front fill. Hard Rock Live has excellent sightlines. Hard Rock Live can seat up to 1,894 with an overall capacity of 2,700 including standing room only.