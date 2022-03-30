

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre presents EXODUS at The Tarkington at The Center for the Performing Arts, April 7-9, 2022.

Back by popular demand, and rescheduled from April of 2020, Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre, the resident professional dance company at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana, will present the full-length production of EXODUS, this April 7-9, 2022. Inspired by the Book of Exodus, but adapted to our modern world, EXODUS is a cautionary tale of hatred and ignorance.

The ten modern plagues include; desecration of the Earth, gun violence, racism, war, poverty, crime, social media, government, selfishness and death of the first born.

Set to a score of epic symphonic and choral music and enhanced with complex visual artistry, EXODUS will transport the audience into an emotional story of love and sacrifice. The talented cast will lead the audience through thematic stories of oppression, emigration and freedom, and will speak to human rights and equality that resonates globally even today. Join us for one of GHDT's most talked about masterpieces!

This is what patrons are saying about EXODUS: "Absolutely breathtaking." "A magical and unforgettable work of art." "Nothing in my life prepared me for the majesty of the production of EXODUS."

For information about Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre, visit www.gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.