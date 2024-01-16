Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre Performs THE WILD WILD WEST Next Month

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre will present the wildly entertaining production of The Wild Wild West at The Florence black-box theatre weekends, February 10-25, 2024.

First premiering in 2019 and back by popular demand, Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre will once again bring the American Old West into the black-box cabaret setting for a fun theatrical experience giving a nod to the Western movies of old Hollywood in its return of THE WILD WILD WEST! Complete with cowboys, gunslingers, bandits, townsfolk, lawmen and saloon girls, this interactive performance will feature renowned music from popular TV and movie Westerns with costumes of yesteryear. Be sure to bring your loot as this is an annual fund-raising event for GHDT! Please join us for an entertaining and unforgettable experience!

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre is the resident professional dance company at The Tarkington at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana.

This production is made possible by support from Christel DeHaan through a Legacy Gift. Season Title Sponsorship through the ORTHOINDY Foundation and Drs. Mihir and Chandrika Patel, MD.