Get Ready To Sizzle With Art 4's Cyber Sizzle Online Block Party

Audience members far and wide can celebrate the summer with live entertainment, music and beverages in the biggest online block party ever from the comfort of their home. The party, Cyber Sizzle, will be held on Sunday, June 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. ET live on Facebook!

Art 4's Cyber Sizzle will feature live performances from actors across the South Bend area, culinary treats from local restaurants, games, prizes and more! Audience members will be encouraged to pay close attention in order to win fun prizes and special experiences for a later date. Prizes include Art 4 swag bags containing shirts, stickers, magnets, and more, as well as personalized VIP experiences for select winners!

"We want to make sure there is a fun element of surprise for our audience members. We know that many families from across the country will be gathering to watch this event, and a bit of friendly competition to win some great prizes never hurt anyone," said Aaron Albin, Executive Director of Art 4.

Art 4 values community engagement and support, and understands the need to interact with friends and family. Committed to providing the best block party experience possible, Art 4 is partnering with local artists, restaurants and community members to bring the best possible entertainment to its viewers.

"We want this event to represent the atmosphere we try to foster at Art 4: an engaged community, entertaining and thoughtful material, and the cultivation of inspiring art. Cyber Sizzle is sure to engage our audience members in all of this. We want to provide them an online experience like no other! It will be something they will not forget," said Mark Albin, Artistic Director of Art 4.

Be sure to follow Art 4 on Facebook for live updates and coverage of the event. There is also a link to sign up for the Digital Party Package. Audience members can sign up for this free package to receive drink recipes, an event schedule for the night, plus more! To receive the best experience, be sure to sign up for this package via their website or social media!

"We are hopeful that this experience can bring people from all over the country together for a night of celebrating the arts, South Bend, and the human spirit. It will be a night to remember for everyone involved. We hope to see many people join us in this online block party," said Mr. Albin,

