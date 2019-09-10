Fort Wayne Youtheatre Presents WIND IN THE WILLOWS

Come join Fort Wayne Youtheatre in opening their 85th season with Wind in the Willows. "Take the adventure, heed the call" and come join Loyal Mole, Cultured Ratty, Gruff Mr. Badger and Impulsive Mr. Toad in the Wild Woods as Youtheatre premieres our adaptation of Kenneth Grahame's classic novel. This exhilarating story takes our four friends from the Wild Wood to the Wide World as they boat on the river, join Mr. Toad on a crazy motor car chase that lands him in jail and fight to save Toad Hall from evil weasels.

Shows will be held at the Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab Theatre from October 4-6, 2019. Tickets are $18.00 for Adults and $12.00 for Seniors & Children (18 & younger) and Groups of 10 or more. To purchase tickets visit tickets.artstix.org or call the Box Office at 260-422-4226. Box office hours are from 12:00pm to 6:00pm Monday through Friday.





