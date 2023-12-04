Feinstein's in Carmel Reveals Holiday Programming

It's the most wonderful time of year at Feinstein's with Holiday themed programs and tributes to classical Christmas performers. Throw in a Broadway legend and an Ugly Sweater event, and your holiday will be complete!

Wednesday, December 6, and Thursday, December 7, Broadway legend Franc D'Ambrosio takes the stage performing his favorite holiday songs in CHRISTMAS IN CARMEL. D'Ambrosio joyously celebrates the music and magic of the holidays. The moment Franc steps up to the microphone, you will immediately get into the spirit of the season with classics like "Here Comes Santa Claus" and "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas." You'll enjoy hearing Broadway standards such as Irving Berlin's "White Christmas" and "My Favorite Things" from The Sound of Music, followed by Franc's Nativity Medley, including "The Little Drummer Boy," "Do You Hear What I Hear?" and his heart-stopping rendition of "O Holy Night."

Like a parting gift tucked under the Christmas tree, Franc leaves you with the songs that made him famous -- "The Music of the Night" from The Phantom of the Opera, and "Speak Softly Love" from Godfather III. There may be no place like home for the holidays, but there's no one like Franc D'Ambrosio to guide you there. Both shows begin at 7:30 pm.

Meet Jolly Saint Nick for breakfast on Saturday, December 9. Beginning at 8 am and continuing throughout the morning (visit the website to check out available times), breakfast With Santa allows you and your little ones to make holiday memories at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael. Enjoy a holiday breakfast which includes an appetizer for the table (1 per 4 people), personal choice of one entrée, and one dessert for the table, plus pictures with Santa — included in the ticket price. There will be alcoholic beverages available for purchase during the event. Also, there will be a live singer crooning Christmas classics while children are escorted onto the stage to take a picture with jolly St. Nick!

Experience an unforgettable evening with New York City-based vocal group T.3 with THE OPTION UP TOUR. This show is on Saturday, December 9. T.3 is made up of Liam Fennecken, Jim Hogan and Brendan Jacob Smith who have appeared in musicals such as School of Rock, Waitress and Kimberly Akimbo. The #tiktoktenors gained popularity on social media platforms with covers of Disney, Broadway, and Pop songs. Their videos have amassed over 20 million views since they debuted with their viral version of “Into the Unknown” from Disney's Frozen 2.

Get ready to immerse yourself in a night filled with music, excitement, and pure fun.

On Sunday, December 10, jazz up your Sunday with JAZZ BRUNCH - CHRISTMAS featuring Blair Clark. Join Feinstein's for a jazzy Christmas brunch with the amazing Blair Clark, where great music and food collide. Experience Clark's captivating vocals that have thrilled audiences worldwide. Clark has also collaborated with Grammy winners and legends like Evelyn "Champagne" King.

If you're a Sinatra fan, you won't want to miss this Holiday show - A SINATRA CHRISTMAS. Frank Sinatra and Christmas go together like mistletoe and mulled wine, having one without the other is unthinkable. On Wednesday, December 13, at 7:30 pm, from the team that brought you the hit shows ALL THE WAY: A Frank Sinatra Tribute and ONE VOICE: The Music of Manilow, join Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Orchestra for a Christmas celebration in true Sinatra style! You won't help but be full of the holiday spirit with enchanting tales of how such great classics that define the season came to be like “I Heard the bells On Christmas Day”, “The Bells of Christmas”, “Silent Night”, “Mistletoe and Holly”, “I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm”, “Let It Snow”, “The Christmas Song”, “Jingle Bells”, “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”, and many more!

On Friday, December 15, Brittany Brumfield presents Baby Grand Dueling Pianos- UGLY SWEATER Night. Put on your best or your worst UGLY SWEATER and join us for an evening full of fun, sing-along and holiday cheer.

Have you ever been to a concert and wished you could pick the set list?! Here's your chance! Often referred to as a living jukebox, dueling pianos is the show where the audience takes control! YOU pick the song, artist, genre and era - WE play it! A lively, interactive show for the whole family! Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just a night out on the town - Come out to sing along, laugh along, and maybe even get on stage! Show starts at 6:30 pm.

A Nat King Cole Christmas with Bryan Eng is sure to brighten up your holiday season on Saturday, December 16. The show begins at 7:30 pm with doors opening at 5:30, The Bryan Eng Trio helps you celebrate the yuletide with Nat King Cole classics for all. From New York City, multifaceted jazz pianist, singer, and actor, Eng is one of the most promising and accomplished entertainers of his generation. With performances on Broadway, the Kennedy Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland, and an ongoing residency at the Carlyle Hotel, the 25-year-old entertainer has already made his mark on the world's most esteemed stages.

Eng graduated from Northwestern University where his Chicago acclaim proved inevitable. Maintaining multiple performance residencies and starring at award-winning regional theaters, the Chicago Tribune confirmed, “Bryan Eng is one of Chicago's bright stars.” Soon, Eng relocated to New York City to join the Broadway cast of Plaza Suite with Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick.

Wrapping up the week on Sunday, December 17, is Drag Me to Brunch at 11 am and 2:30 pm. Spend your Sunday at Feinstein's for drag bunch! Drag you and your friends for a fun morning of food, entertainment, and drinks! Pat Yo' Weave, will take the stage and strut her stuff along with her fellow Queens.

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.

Consider having your Corporate gatherings at Feinstein's. Feinstein's events are great activities for this. For groups of 10 tickets or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.