Feinsteins Reveals Lineup For the Week Of July 5

This week enjoy a captivating evening with Broadway Star Samantha Pauly, a Sinatra Tribute with local performing favorite Don Farrell, and a Birthday Brunch with Jazz Musician Blair Clark.

Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8, spend An Evening with Samantha Pauly. Best known for originating the role of Katherine Howard in Broadway's SIX the Musical, and her captivating performance of Eva Peron in Jamie Lloyd's critically acclaimed revival of Evita on London's West End, Samantha has carefully crafted an evening that reflects the last few years of her life.

Other credits for Samantha include the roles of The Rat Queen in Ratatouille the Musical, Jovie in Elf the Musical, a teen Cee Cee in Beaches and Amber von Tussle in Hairspray.

Join her as she sings you through some career highlights, major life changes, and all the fun stuff in between. Shows both evenings begin at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30. Come early for dinner and beverages.

This show will feature Cabaret Seating and dinner service. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/feinsteins-at-hotel-carmichael-52269602813.

And don't miss out on Frank Sinatra: The Tribute on Thursday, July 6. Only a few tickets remain for this show. Join Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Jazz Quartet for a swinging, seductive, and handsomely produced show as they pay homage to the “Chairman of the Board” with a tasteful celebration of Sinatra's life and work. What you won't get is a crass impersonation of Sinatra. Instead, you will be crooned to with song after stylish song like “Summerwind”, “One for My Baby”, “In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning”, “Fly Me to the Moon”, and many others. You'll be tapping your toes to these full and lush songs with choice arrangements while anecdotes and fun stories of Ol' Blue Eyes are interspersed throughout. So, come to Feinstein's and live again the urbanity, grace, and style of the man who dared to do it his way.

Doors at 5:30 pm; show starts at 7:30. This show is also Cabaret seating.

Wrap up the week with Jazz Brunch: Blair Clark Birthday Brunch with Special Guest Cathy Morris. On Sunday morning, July 9, join Feinstein's for their monthly Jazz Brunch hosted by Blair Clark. Experience Clark's captivating vocals that have thrilled audiences worldwide. Clark has also collaborated with Grammy winners and legends like Evelyn "Champagne" King. Joining him is Cathy Morris, an electrifying electric violinist/vocalist. Together, they'll take entertain you during your delicious brunch. Indulge in a New Orleans-inspired breakfast menu featuring items like a pancake board, biscuits and gravy, Cajun egg benedicts and other mouthwatering dishes. Book your tickets now for a great morning perfect for the whole family.

Doors open at 10 a.m. with the show starting at 11.

And did you know Feinstein's is one of the participating venues for Carmel JazzFest coming in August? On August 11, Feinstein's will welcome Harry Allen w/ Rossano Sportiello. Harry Allen on Tenor Saxophone was inducted into the Jazz Monsters Hall of Fame at SOKA University of America and was a top-three finalist for France's Acadamie du Jazz's Prix du Jazz Classique for his CD, Under a Blanket of Blue. He has recorded over 70 CDs as a leader and many more as a sideman. The Harry Allen - Joe Cohn Quartet won the New York Nightlife Award for Outstanding Jazz Combo Performance of 2006 and was nominated for Best Jazz Combo by the Jazz Journalists Association for the same year. Harry also won the 2010 New York Nightlife Award for Best Jazz Solo.

Award-winning jazz pianist Rossano Sportiello began studying piano at the age of 9 under the tutelage of Italian classical pianist Carlo Villa and continued until his graduation in classical piano from the Conservatory in 1996. At 16, he was performing professionally at jazz venues in the Milan area, and in 1992, he joined one of Europe's historic jazz bands, the “Milano Jazz Gang” touring with the group throughout Italy and West Europe until the end of 2000. He received the 2009 Ascona Jazz Award in recognition of his expertise and mastery of jazz piano, in particular stride piano. Rossano made his first trip to the United States and was introduced to the American audience at the invitation of the late Mat Domber (Arbors Records) to perform at the 2003 “March of Jazz” party in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

August 12 is Denise Thimes. Splitting her time these days between St. Louis and Chicago, Denise has ascended to the top of the jazz food chain in both cities - cities with long and storied jazz traditions. Whether headlining at Dizzy's at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Winter's in Chicago, Jazz at The Bistro or Blue Strawberry in St. Louis, Denise Thimes captivates her audience. Backed by an all-star band. Hello Feinstein's Carmel! Can't Wait!

You can get tickets for all of these events by going to the Feinstein's website at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/feinsteins-at-hotel-carmichael-52269602813.

Consider having your Corporate gatherings at Feinstein's. Feinstein's events are great activities for this. For groups of 10 tickets or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.