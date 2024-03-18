Feinstein's Celebrates the Music of Michael Jackson With WHO'S BAD This April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Who's bad? Not this band of professionals who relentlessly elevate the legacy of pop music's King in WHO'S BAD: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience. In fact, they are fantastic as they continuously push themselves to be more precise in their emulations of Jackson. They aspire to raise the level of excitement and awe, while embodying Jackson's mission to bring people together of all races, genders and cultures through music.

Whether you idolized the Jackson 5, fell in love to Human Nature or learned to moonwalk to Billie Jean, WHO'S BAD is the optimum music-and-dance driven Michael Jackson homage. In this ultimate Michael Jackson experience, every MJ fan feels the adrenaline, screams at the sight of that unmistakable silhouette and succumbs to a surefire Michael Jackson sing-along.

Since 2004 hundreds of thousands of fans have witnessed the excitement of Who's Bad Music productions on stages around the world. Dedicated to recreating authentic live experiences, Who's Bad was originally founded by Vamsi Tadepalli in 2003 as a tribute to Michael Jackson's musical legacy.

The show is designed through unparalleled study of Jackson's original performances and infused with new energy, so that he can be brought to life for fans.

Tickets and More Information

WHO'S BAD: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience will take place at Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel for two nights, April 5 and 6. Both shows are at 7:30 pm. Doors open at 5:30 each evening. Come early to enjoy a lovely dinner and drinks to get you ready for the show.

The energy is purely magnetic, the music is first-rate and the dance moves are inspiring. WHO'S BAD is a tribute befitting a King and their high-octane execution of MJ's music and dance has catapulted them to the exclusive rank of ultimate! Get your tickets at https://www.feinsteinshc.com/

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947. Consider having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein's. Feinstein's events are great activities for this. For groups of 10 tickets or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.

ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S AT HOTEL CARMICHAEL

Feinstein's is situated in the heart of Carmel City Center and adjacent to The Center for The Performing Arts. Partnering with the legendary Michael Feinstein, the live entertainment venue offers an unforgettable nightlife experience, combining performances by some of the best with exquisite dining in an elegant setting. Featuring up to five events weekly, accommodating 135 people in the main dining room and bar, including an exclusive private dining room for up to 16, this small intimate venue offers you the perfect "front row" seat no matter where you are.

