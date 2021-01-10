Evansville Civic Theatre Struggles to Stay Afloat Amidst the Health Crisis

Evansville's Civic Theatre is still struggling to stay afloat amidst the pandemic, The Republic reports.

With ticket sales and donations being The Civic's only income sources, the venue is in danger of closing its doors.

"That's what we rely on to pay bills and overhead," said Kevin Roach, Civic Theatre artistic director and its only paid staff member. "We always teeter on breaking even, but we've never been in a situation like this where we might have to shut down because the only funds coming in are from donations."

The theatre produced some virtual productions last year, including The Laramie Project and Christmas Radio Hour. But the income was still not close to what they're used to.

A fundraising goal was set for $135,000, and only about 15% of that has been raised. Donations can be made at evvcivic.org.

Another way to help Civic Theatre is by liking its Facebook and Instagram pages and sharing content from those, to raise awareness about the venue.

"So many people in the community don't know about us or don't know we're still open," said Lauren Singleton, board president. "Just word of mouth right now is wonderful. If they can donate, great, but it's an awful time for us all. But people just sharing memories of Civic Theatre helps us in a different way."

Read more on The Republic.