Performances are on Saturday, December 16, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 17, at 2:30 p.m. at the Morris Performing Arts Center.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

Come Home For The Holidays  With Alastair Willis and the and the South Bend Symphony Orchestra Next Month

South Bend's favorite holiday concert, Home for the Holidays, celebrates the magic of the season with Music Director Alastair Willis and the South Bend Symphony Orchestra! Join in on Saturday, December 16, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 17, at 2:30 p.m. at the Morris Performing Arts Center. Everyone's favorite carols and holiday songs will fill the hall when the 100-member Michiana Festival Chorus and a special Southold Dance Theater appearance bring you the greatest holiday show yet!

"There's no better way to celebrate the season than with Home for the Holidays and the South Bend Symphony." says Music Director Alastair Willis, "We are delighted to feature choral music this year - taking center stage alongside the orchestra this year will be the Michiana Festival Chorus. We welcome back Southold Dance Theater, we'll enjoy fun festive traditional classics as well as some surprises and of course our sensational orchestra. This is the perfect concert for the whole family - bring everyone - and bring your voices too!"

Back by popular demand is Brunch with Santa on Sunday, December 17! The buffet-style brunch includes kid-friendly entertainment with a special appearance by Santa. Tickets are $15 for children (12 years old and younger) and $25 for adults.

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra thanks Everwise Credit Union for their support of Home for The Holidays. Additionally, the Symphony acknowledges Jordan Lexus of Mishawaka as a distinguished Artistic Sponsor of the 2023-24 Season, reflecting their commitment to fostering artistic excellence and enriching the community through exceptional musical experiences.


