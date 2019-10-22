Civic Theatre's MAMMA MIA! Breaks Box Office Records

Civic Theatre's 2019-2020 Season started with a record-breaking production of MAMMA MIA!.



MAMMA MIA! broke the record for the most successful season opener in Civic's history. The fan favorite surpassed previous box office sales to take the top spot.



MAMMA MIA! was a success in the making before it ever hit the stage. With sets that were designed and masterfully built by Civic's professional technical staff, led by Ryan Koharchik; costumes created by Civic's resident costume designer Adrienne Conces and volunteers; precision and impeccable timing from the live orchestra, conducted by Brent E. Marty; and incomparable direction and choreography from Anne Beck, audiences were treated to a stunning display of artistry.



Civic Theatre Executive Artistic Director Michael Lasley said, "While every production at Civic is a labor of love, MAMMA MIA! was special for the joy that could be read on the faces of each of our patrons as they left the theatre. A joy that was shared by each member of the company."



Next up, Civic brings its first holiday-themed show to the Tarkington stage with audience favorite, ELF THE MUSICAL in December. Based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, ELF THE MUSICAL features songs by Tony Award nominees, Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).



Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear. (MTI)



After the holidays, Civic presents William Shakespeare's classic comedy, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING in February, and Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of A FEW GOOD MEN, presented in the Studio Theater in March. Concluding the mainstage offerings in April, 2020 is Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL.



Tickets for Civic's 2019-2020 lineup of shows are available now at civictheatre.org or by calling the box office at the Center for the Performing Arts at (317) 843-3800.





