Civic Theatre Brings ELF THE MUSICAL To The Stage

Civic Theatre's ELF THE MUSICAL takes the stage at the Tarkington, December 6, 2019. It is Civic's first holiday-themed show since moving to Carmel from Indianapolis in 2011.



Civic's Executive Artistic Director, Michael Lasley said, "We are excited and pleased to offer a production that is more closely aligned with the holiday environment at the Center for the Performing Arts."



The last Christmas-themed show Civic produced was BABES IN TOYLAND, 23 years ago at the Showalter Pavilion at Newfields (Indianapolis Museum of Art) in 1996.



Lasley also said, "It's a great opportunity to present this classic Christmas tale with the Christkindlmarkt and the Ice at Center Green right outside our front door. We believe it will expand the options for holiday fun for our patrons and all visitors to Carmel."



Directed by Michael Lasley, and choreographed by Anne Beck, Civic's production of ELF THE MUSICAL features local volunteer actors, a live professional orchestra, and the national touring sets, fashioned by Civic's resident technical staff.



Based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, ELF THE MUSICAL features songs by Tony Award nominees, Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).



Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.



This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear. (MTI)

Group entertainment packages are available for ELF THE MUSICAL.



For a full cast list, to order tickets, and more information about Civic Theatre, visit www.civictheatre.org.





