Civic Theatre Announces LIGHT ON THE HORIZON and A FEW GOOD MEN

Light on the Horizon will run April 30 - May 15, 2021, and A Few Good Men will run May 7-22, 2021.

Mar. 30, 2021  
Civic Theatre has announced its next two shows, Light On The Horizon and
A Few Good Men.

Light on the Horizon

LIGHT ON THE HORIZON marks the official return to live performances for Civic in more than a year. This is an unconventional offering for the company but then what, in this crazy year, has been conventional. The Civic is still crafting the program for LIGHT ON THE HORIZON, but it will be a highly entertaining show featuring many of the company's best performers.

A Few Good Men

This Broadway hit about the trial of two Marines for complicity in the death of a fellow Marine at Guantanamo Bay sizzles on stage. The Navy lawyer, a callow young man more interested in softball games than the case, expects a plea bargain and a cover-up of what really happened. Prodded by a female member of his defense team, the lawyer eventually makes a valiant effort to defend his clients and, in so doing, puts the military mentality and the Marine code of honor on trial.

Learn more about both productions and purchase tickets at https://www.civictheatre.org/.

Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre is the largest of more than 70 Indiana community theatres and one of the ten largest of over 7,000 active community theatres in the United States. Civic also is considered the nation's longest continuously operating community theatre. Founded in 1915, Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre has been a vital part of the city's cultural landscape for a century, providing superior live theatrical entertainment for a broad-based audience.


