Carmel International Arts Festival Hosts Sister City Artists From Italy and Latvia at the Festival Next Month

The festival will be held September 24-25 in the Arts & Design District. 

Aug. 25, 2022  

The Carmel International Arts Festival is excited to host artists from two of Carmel's Sister Cities during this year's event, to be held September 24-25 in the Arts & Design District.

The VanRiper-Woodard Family Foundation has agreed to sponsor this very special part of the festival that helps to tie in not only the art of other cities and countries, but the values and cultures, as well.

The City of Carmel recently announced two new Sister Cities relationships with Jelgava, Latvia, and Cortona, Italy. Previous agreements are already in place with Kawachinagano, Osaka, Japan and Xiangyang, Hubei, China.

The Carmel International Arts Festival shares with the City of Carmel the mission of sharing the art and creativity of artists from two of these cities with visitors to this year's festival as a way to promote diversity of artistic expression and multi-cultural understanding.

"CIAF is excited to have the sister cities join us for the weekend to share their history, culture, and rich art heritage," said Jill Gilmer, president of the Carmel International Arts Festival Board of Directors. "I have met the artists and believe the city and festival spectators will love having them be a part of our Festival."

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard recommended that the Festival host the artists.

"During my time in Italy, while finalizing our Sister Cities relationship with Cortona, I was able to experience first-hand the art and culture of this region. I have also come to learn more about the art and culture of Latvia. I look forward to our residents and visitors having the chance to share in the experience as part of the cultural exchange of our new relationship. I appreciate the work that has been done by the Festival board to make this happen so quickly," said Mayor Brainard.





