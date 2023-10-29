Carmel Christkindlmarkt Announces Updates, New Items, and Food For 2023

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt is excited to announce new entertainment, food offerings and more for the 2023 season.

Families will find more than ever to do for free on the East Patio of the Palladium, where there will be a new hut, called the Spielhaus (Playhouse). The Spielhaus will serve as a dedicated space for meet-and-greets, visits with Santa and more. The Kinderecke (Kids' Corner) will provide free arts and crafts for visitors, and the Werkstatt (Workshop) will be a space to see German artisans demonstrate their crafts, such as woodworking.

For the first time ever, this year the Werkstatt will feature glassblowers. ‍Falk Bauer and Katrin Zapf are joining the Market from the world-renowned glassblowing community of Lauscha in Thuringia, December 6-10. The full Werkstatt schedule can be found here: https://www.carmelchristkindlmarkt.com/schedule

Along with these new activities and artists, there will be new food, drink and gift options, as well as a new collectible snow globe debuting this year.

New huts this year include:

Speisekammer. Shop a wide variety of specialty oils, vinegars and loose-leaf teas.

Holzbildhauer. Werkstatt artist and wood carver Joachim Seitfudem will operate this hut, selling nativities, small figurines and other art from the Oberammergau.

Perlkönig. Our popular jewelry vendor is returning to the Market after a year away. Peruse an array of jewelry from the renowned German designer, Perlkönig.

Räucherschinken Haus. “Prague Ham,” pit smoked ham cooked over an open wood fire; a custom smoker was built just to smoke ham on site at the Market.

Trüffel & Mehr. Specialty chocolate truffles, as well as chocolate shaped like tools, cars, cameras and more.

Other new food options will include:

Döner Kebab. German-style Döner Kebab; rotisserie-style meat shaved onto bread and served with toppings.

Herzhafte Suppen. New soups will be available at this hut.

Stroopwafels. Das Schokoladenhaus will be offering fresh Stroopwafels this year with a caramel filling.

Additionally, Käsespätzle will be returning this year - a creamy, cheesy noodle dish topped with crispy onions that is perfect for warming up on a cold winter day.

Finally, there will be new barrel dining rooms available on-site for guests on a first-come, first-serve basis. These cozy enclaves will feature a faux fireplace and place to warm up, sit down and enjoy food, providing an escape from the hustle and bustle of the Market.

“We are so excited to have new entertainment options for families this year, and to bring in glassblowers from Lauscha for our guests to watch at work,” said Maria Murphy, CEO of the Carmel Christkindlmarkt. “We are always looking for ways to enhance the experience of our visitors while maintaining a dedication to authenticity, and we know these new offerings will do just that.”

Guests can enjoy all these new options as well as old favorites throughout the Market season. Opening day is November 18, and the Market will remain open through December 24.

General Market hours for 2023 are as follows:

Monday and Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday and Thursday: Open 4-9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: Open 12-9 p.m.

Sunday: Open 12-8 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day

For full hours, please visit www.carmelchristkindlmarkt.com

For a full list of all vendors, please visit https://www.carmelchristkindlmarkt.com/food-and-gifts.