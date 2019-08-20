Back-To-School Comedy Show (UN)PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Repeats Another Year

Improductions,LLC will be staging their back-to-school education-spoofing improv show (un)Professional Development for the third time Saturday August 24th at Carriage Court Pizza, 211 S. East Street, Crown Point, IN 46307 at 8 PM in their event room.

This show will feature acts with an education slant to them with local favorites Makeshift Up & The Tony Stanzas anchoring the showcase. As a token of appreciation, educators get a discount on admission to thank them for everything they do. Tickets are $6 for educators, $8 for students, and $10 general.





Related Articles Shows View More South Bend Stories

More Hot Stories For You