BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Opens At South Bend Civic Theatre

South Bend Civic Theatre is proud to announce the premiere of Stephen Adly Guirgis' "Between Riverside and Crazy" on June 7, 2019, in the Warner Studio Theatre.

Retired cop and recent widower Walter "Pops" Washington and his ex-con son are barely holding on to their apartment on Riverside Drive. The NYPD is demanding a settlement on an outstanding lawsuit. Following an enlightening encounter, Pops decides to take things in his own hands with a final ultimatum. This dark comedy looks at the slippery nature of justice, and the grit it takes to finally move on.

Tickets are $23, $18 for patrons under 18.

Performances:

Friday, 6/7 at 7:30pm

Saturday, 6/8 at 7:30pm

Sunday, 6/9 at 2:00 pm

Wednesday, 6/12 at 7:30pm (FREE CHILD CARE)*

Thursday, 6/13 at 7:30pm

Friday, 6/14 at 7:30pm

Saturday, 6/15 at 7:30pm

Sunday, 6/16 at 2:00pm

*FREE CHILD CARE is available at the theatre for the duration of Wednesday evening's show on a limited first-come, first-served basis. Please call the CIVIC Box Office at 574.234.1112 to reserve a spot for your child or children.





