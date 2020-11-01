Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Audition for Art 4's Virtual Production of RAGTIME

The deadline to submit is Wed. Nov. 18.

Nov. 1, 2020  

Art 4 has announced auditions for their upcoming virtual production of Ragtime! The deadline to submit is Wednesday, November 18.

Check out the company's Facebook post about the auditions for more information!

For more information visit art4sb.org/auditions to fill out your audition form


