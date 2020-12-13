Art 4 Launches GivingTuesday Fundraising Campaign

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.

This year for GivingTuesday, Art 4 has a goal to raise $2021 for its 2021 Season. The company's next season includes the Tony Award-winning musical, "Ragtime," two regional premiers with "The Spitfire Grill" and "Ordinary Days," and the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning show, "RENT."

100% of your gift goes directly to Art 4 and its 2021 season! Art 4 is a 501(c)3 organization and donations are tax-deductible. You have the power to be a change agent for the Art 4 community during this difficult time.

For more information about Art 4, visit https://art4sb.org.