Art 4 Aids Local Artists With SHOWTUNES SUNDAY Program

On Saturday, April 5, Art 4 announced a new program, ShowTunes Sunday dedicated to supporting local artists who have been financially impacted by COVID-19. Every week Art 4 will partner with a local artist to produce a new musical theatre song of the artist's choosing. For one week the community will have the opportunity to share and donate to show their support. At the end of each week, 50% of all raised funds will go towards Art 4's 2020 programming and the other 50% will be given directly to the artist as compensation for their collaboration. Members of the community can nominate artists who need support by visiting Art4sb.org/ShowTunesSunday.

"Like many industries, the arts community has been hit hard by COVID-19. Because there aren't many paying jobs for artists in South Bend; actors, musicians, technicians, designers, and stage hands are often your teacher, barista, waiter, and cashier. Artists are the often overlooked essential workers on the front lines of other industries familiar with inconsistent wages from working three jobs. They're the people who force a smile on their face so others can be entertained after a long week of work. They're there for your holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, and graduations. They have grit, are used to sacrifice, and show up for us every single time without us even realizing it. Not much has changed, and yet everything is different. This time, artists really need our help. They need the generosity that is still at the pulse of our humanity. Because it's not a question of if, but a question of when you need the arts in your life again, we need to know that there are still artists out there who have made it through this global catastrophe." - MARK ALBIN, ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

"Art 4 is an organization in the service of artists and community. It has always been our mission to pay artists and build community, and our mission has not changed. Now, more than ever, artists need our support. ShowTunes Sunday is just one way we can engage our artists as a community. On a weekly basis we will work one-on-one with a new artist to help raise funds for them, and for future Art 4 artists and productions. At the end of each week, 50% of all raised funds will go towards Art 4's 2020 programing and the other 50% will be given directly to our artist as compensation for their work. Here at Art 4, the artists we work with are equally as important as the art we produce. We know these are difficult times right now. Please consider giving what you can. $10 can go a long way. If donating money is not an option for you right now, please share this information with someone you know. Help spread the word! Follow us on social media. Check out our website. Get engaged with us so that when you are ready, we can work collectively to build a better community for us all. Together we will ensure our artist community may not only survive but thrive during this uniquely challenging time." - AARON ALBIN - EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

More About ShowTune Sunday

• Weekly fundraisers for local artists.

• Every Sunday at 4:00 PM ET, a new music video will be released highlighting our next artist partnership.

• Art 4 is accepting nominations from the community. If you know an artist who needs support right now, please nominate them at art4sb.org/ShowTunesSunday

• Like Art 4 and share our weekly videos on Facebook (@art4sb.org) and Instagram (@art4sb) to help spread the word.

• Donate to support both our 2020 programming and a featured local artist by giving each week through Venmo (@Art4sb) or by donating on our website, art4sb.org/ShowTunesSunday

• Art 4 is a 501(c)3 organization and incorporated with the state of Indiana. All donations are tax deductible.





