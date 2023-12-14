Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards

Alastair Presents Returns in 2024 With NEIGHBORING BACH

The performance is on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at 2:30 p.m.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

South Bend Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Alastair Willis announce the second concert of the June H. Edwards Mosaic Series, Alastair Presents: Neighboring Bach, on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. This installment of Alastair Presents takes us back to 1723 Köthen, Germany, where the great Johann Sebastian Bach lived.

"Bach is widely considered by countless musicians to be the greatest composer of all time. Discover why by traveling back with us to 1723 to experience what it was like to live next door to Bach and his family - as I did - and hear some of his most famous pieces played brilliantly by our South Bend Symphony in a dramatic and historical context," explained Music Director Alastair Willis.

South Bend Symphony's own musicians will shine as soloists, including Concertmaster Jameson Cooper, Associate Concertmaster Mark Portolese, Violin II Associate Principal Rachel Brown, Viola Principal Nicholas Jeffery, and Flute Principal Leslie Short.

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra thanks Jack M. Champaigne for supporting the June H. Edwards Mosaic Series in memory of his friend, June, and Jordan Lexus of Mishawaka as a distinguished Artistic Sponsor of the 2023-24 Season. 


