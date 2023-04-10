Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Actors Theatre Of Indiana's MR. CONFIDENTIAL Uses Original Paintings For Backdrops

Performances run from April 28 to May 14.

Apr. 10, 2023 Â 

Actors Theatre Of Indiana's MR. CONFIDENTIAL Uses Original Paintings For Backdrops

As Actors Theatre of Indiana looks to the opening of the World Premiere of Mr. Confidential, the company has announced that this musical - a giddy, vibrant tale set in New York and Hollywood at their most glamourous and dangerous - is so well represented by artists who have actually experienced the glitz and drama while they themselves lived in these cities!

Samuel Garza Bernstein, book/lyrics/director of Mr. Confidential, wrote the story based partially on what he learned from knowing the people involved with Robert Harrison's gossip magazine. Not only does ATI get Samuel, but they are pleased to have his very talented husband, Ronald Shore, as well. From Celebrity Baker to Paramount Producer to Top Realtor and now... to ATI Artist!

Renaissance Man Ronald Shore is the artist creating a whopping 54 original scenic paintings for ATI's upcoming World Premiere stage musical, Mr. Confidential. The paintings are done in the mid-century expressionistic style-a non-naturalistic look at familiar settings that brings another layer of fantasy to the show's giddy world of 1950s show biz. The show utilizes three projection screens for backgrounds and scenic designs, which is how its 18 different scene settings translate into 54 original paintings.

Shore is no stranger to artistic pursuits. In his first professional incarnation, he was the founder of a bakery in Los Angeles called Sweet Lady Jane-featured on the Oprah Winfrey Show no less-and his clients included a heady mix of Hollywood's A-List like Elizabeth Taylor, Julia Roberts, Robin Williams, Bruce Springsteen, and many others.

After selling the bakery he went into production, most notably as the on-set producer in Ireland for the Paramount and Showtime film Bobbie's Girl, which went on to receive an Emmy nomination for star Bernadette Peters, received a GLAAD nomination, and a citation from The Advocate as one of the top ten television events of the year. Other projects include producing and developing sales and marketing materials for food and travel project Sally's Place, and producing Kill Your Inner Child, the comedy video Sarge, and the home video series Icing on the Cake. He keeps his hat in that arena still, recently as an associate producer on the third season of the 6-time Emmy Award-winning series on Amazon, After Forever.

He is also now a successful Los Angeles Realtor where he handles everything from multi-million-dollar estates to starter homes for first-time buyers. How he finds time to keep stretching his artistic wings is a mystery. But the fact that Shore also happens to be Mr. Confidential director and writer Samuel Garza Bernstein's husband might have been a factor in his agreeing to work on such an ambitious assignment.

The couple has been together for 29 years and this is one of many times they have worked creatively together. They live in Los Angeles, held hostage by their three diabolical dachshunds.

Mr. Confidential is an opportunity to experience original art and music while experiencing the once in a lifetime opportunity of seeing future Broadway show right here in Central Indiana. Mr. Confidential - a story of family, dreams, innocence, love and scandal - makes its World Premiere at The Studio Theatre from April 28 to May 14 at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, IN. This is your chance to experience all the talent, pizazz and excitement of an authentic Broadway show and the amazing artists who have brought it all together from the very beginning!



TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Announced At Studio Theatre Photo
TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Announced At Studio Theatre
Topdog/Underdog by Suzan Lori-Parks will be presented atÂ The Studio Theatreâ€”in Kettler Hall on the PFW campus.
South Bend Symphony Orchestra And Jeans n Classics Bring You A NIGHT AT WOODSTOCK On April Photo
South Bend Symphony Orchestra And Jeans 'n Classics Bring You A NIGHT AT WOODSTOCK On April 15
The South Bend Symphony Orchestra joins forces with Jeans' n Classics and up and coming guest conductor Shira Samuels-Shragg, to take you back to 1969 at 'A Night at Woodstock' on Saturday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m. at the Morris Performing Arts Center!
Notre Dame Film, Television, and Theatre Presents TUKO! TUKO! Or Princess Of The Lizard Mo Photo
Notre Dame Film, Television, and Theatre Presents TUKO! TUKO! Or Princess Of The Lizard Moon
Notre Dame's Department of Film, Television, and Theatre (FTT) has announced TUKO! TUKO! Or Princess of the Lizard Moon, written and directed by FTT professor Anton Juan, at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center's Philbin Studio Theatre, April 19-23.
Actors Theatre Of Indiana Produces MR. CONFIDENTIAL Photo
Actors Theatre Of Indiana Produces MR. CONFIDENTIAL
Actors Theatre of Indiana presents the World Premiere musical Mr. Confidential, premiering at The Studio Theatre at The Center for the Performing Arts beginning April 28, 2023 and running through May 14.

More Hot Stories For You


South Bend Symphony Orchestra Presents The Harry Potter Film Concert SeriesSouth Bend Symphony Orchestra Presents The Harry Potter Film Concert Series
April 7, 2023

The Morris Performing Arts Center announced that the South Bend Symphony Orchestra will perform Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert on October 7, 2023 as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.
TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Announced At Studio TheatreTOPDOG/UNDERDOG Announced At Studio Theatre
April 3, 2023

Topdog/Underdog by Suzan Lori-Parks will be presented atÂ The Studio Theatreâ€”in Kettler Hall on the PFW campus.
Notre Dame Film, Television, and Theatre Presents TUKO! TUKO! Or Princess Of The Lizard MoonNotre Dame Film, Television, and Theatre Presents TUKO! TUKO! Or Princess Of The Lizard Moon
April 3, 2023

Notre Dame's Department of Film, Television, and Theatre (FTT) has announced TUKO! TUKO! Or Princess of the Lizard Moon, written and directed by FTT professor Anton Juan, at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center's Philbin Studio Theatre, April 19-23.
Actors Theatre Of Indiana Produces MR. CONFIDENTIALActors Theatre Of Indiana Produces MR. CONFIDENTIAL
April 3, 2023

Actors Theatre of Indiana presents the World Premiere musical Mr. Confidential, premiering at The Studio Theatre at The Center for the Performing Arts beginning April 28, 2023 and running through May 14.
Central Indiana Dance Ensemble Dancers Place In Youth America Grand PrixCentral Indiana Dance Ensemble Dancers Place In Youth America Grand Prix
April 3, 2023

Central Indiana Academy of Dance and Central Indiana Dance Ensemble offers special congratulations to their dancers who placed at the recent Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) Indianapolis Semi-Final. This brought the YAGP 2023 U.S. Regional tour to a close, with finalists moving on to the finals in Tampa, Florida this week.
share