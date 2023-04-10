Actors Theatre Of Indiana's MR. CONFIDENTIAL Uses Original Paintings For Backdrops

As Actors Theatre of Indiana looks to the opening of the World Premiere of Mr. Confidential, the company has announced that this musical - a giddy, vibrant tale set in New York and Hollywood at their most glamourous and dangerous - is so well represented by artists who have actually experienced the glitz and drama while they themselves lived in these cities!

Samuel Garza Bernstein, book/lyrics/director of Mr. Confidential, wrote the story based partially on what he learned from knowing the people involved with Robert Harrison's gossip magazine. Not only does ATI get Samuel, but they are pleased to have his very talented husband, Ronald Shore, as well. From Celebrity Baker to Paramount Producer to Top Realtor and now... to ATI Artist!

Renaissance Man Ronald Shore is the artist creating a whopping 54 original scenic paintings for ATI's upcoming World Premiere stage musical, Mr. Confidential. The paintings are done in the mid-century expressionistic style-a non-naturalistic look at familiar settings that brings another layer of fantasy to the show's giddy world of 1950s show biz. The show utilizes three projection screens for backgrounds and scenic designs, which is how its 18 different scene settings translate into 54 original paintings.

Shore is no stranger to artistic pursuits. In his first professional incarnation, he was the founder of a bakery in Los Angeles called Sweet Lady Jane-featured on the Oprah Winfrey Show no less-and his clients included a heady mix of Hollywood's A-List like Elizabeth Taylor, Julia Roberts, Robin Williams, Bruce Springsteen, and many others.

After selling the bakery he went into production, most notably as the on-set producer in Ireland for the Paramount and Showtime film Bobbie's Girl, which went on to receive an Emmy nomination for star Bernadette Peters, received a GLAAD nomination, and a citation from The Advocate as one of the top ten television events of the year. Other projects include producing and developing sales and marketing materials for food and travel project Sally's Place, and producing Kill Your Inner Child, the comedy video Sarge, and the home video series Icing on the Cake. He keeps his hat in that arena still, recently as an associate producer on the third season of the 6-time Emmy Award-winning series on Amazon, After Forever.

He is also now a successful Los Angeles Realtor where he handles everything from multi-million-dollar estates to starter homes for first-time buyers. How he finds time to keep stretching his artistic wings is a mystery. But the fact that Shore also happens to be Mr. Confidential director and writer Samuel Garza Bernstein's husband might have been a factor in his agreeing to work on such an ambitious assignment.

The couple has been together for 29 years and this is one of many times they have worked creatively together. They live in Los Angeles, held hostage by their three diabolical dachshunds.

Mr. Confidential is an opportunity to experience original art and music while experiencing the once in a lifetime opportunity of seeing future Broadway show right here in Central Indiana. Mr. Confidential - a story of family, dreams, innocence, love and scandal - makes its World Premiere at The Studio Theatre from April 28 to May 14 at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, IN. This is your chance to experience all the talent, pizazz and excitement of an authentic Broadway show and the amazing artists who have brought it all together from the very beginning!