Actors Theatre Of Indiana Receives Legacy Gift From Christel DeHaan

Funds will be used to establish a new ATI endowment fund managed by the Central Indiana Community Foundation.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Cirque Musica HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Announces Largest Tour Through U.S. And Canada Photo 3 Cirque Musica HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Announces Largest Tour Through U.S. And Canada
THE EDWARDS TWINS PRESENTS: THE ULTIMATE VARIETY SHOW Comes To Feinstein's At Hotel Carmic Photo 4 THE EDWARDS TWINS PRESENTS: THE ULTIMATE VARIETY SHOW Comes To Feinstein's At Hotel Carmichael

Actor's Theatre of Indiana has received a major Legacy Gift of $687,000 from Christel DeHaan that will help the professional theatre company thrive in the future! Funds will be used to establish a new ATI endowment fund managed by the Central Indiana Community Foundation.

The late Christel DeHaan recognized the value in promoting and investing in the arts and was a fan of the “Broadway in Your Backyard” presented by ATI. For many years, the Christel DeHaan Family Foundation supported ATI with generous operating grants.  She informed board members of the Christel DeHaan Family Foundation that, upon her death, “it is my intent that Legacy Gifts be granted to organizations whose artistic talents merit support and with whom special relationships existed.” The Foundation closed in 2023 and corpus assets were divvied up to designated organizations through Legacy Gifts.

“It is such an honor to be one of the select group of Legacy Gift recipients,” said Jim Reilly, Executive Director of ATI. “ATI has for years yearned to establish an endowment fund but we did not have the opportunity to do so.  This fund helps ensure the financial sustainability of ATI, the only professional theatre company in Carmel and Hamilton County and helps us tell the story of our strong programming and creativity to other funders, both current and future.”

The ATI Board-Designated Endowment Fund has been created and is managed by the Central Indiana Community Foundation.

As a result of this substantial gift, ATI productions will be permanently changed to “Actors Theatre of Indiana with Artistic Support from Christel DeHaan presents…” In addition, ATI is changing its logo to acknowledge “Artistic Support Provided by Christel DeHaan” in the text. For more information on Christel DeHaan's legacy of philanthropy and the ATI endowment fund, go to www.atistage.org.

Founded in 2005, ATI is an Actors Equity professional company offering “Broadway in Your Backyard.”  For each mainstage show, a Talk Back is held with actors, director and the audience. ATI also produces special shows, both indoors and outdoors and on location, throughout the season.  In addition, ATI runs a Theatre LAB series, which is unique to Central Indiana. It is a mission-driven project that enables professional playwrights to showcase their unproduced plays in front of a live audience at the Carmel Clay Public Library.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - South Bend

1
THE EDWARDS TWINS PRESENTS: THE ULTIMATE VARIETY SHOW Comes To Feinsteins At Hotel Carmich Photo
THE EDWARDS TWINS PRESENTS: THE ULTIMATE VARIETY SHOW Comes To Feinstein's At Hotel Carmichael

Don't miss your chance for a must-see show featuring all of your favorite musical stars - The Edwards Twins.

2
Feinsteins At Hotel Carmichael To Present Tony Award-Winner John Lloyd Young And More This Photo
Feinstein's At Hotel Carmichael To Present Tony Award-Winner John Lloyd Young And More This Month

Enjoy a variety of talent at Feinstein's over the next two weeks, including free concerts, magic, and a visit from John Lloyd Young. Don't miss out on the excitement at The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, IN.

3
South Bend Symphony And Shakespeare At Notre Dame Unite for SHAKESPEARES DREAMS Photo
South Bend Symphony And Shakespeare At Notre Dame Unite for SHAKESPEARE'S DREAMS in November

Join the South Bend Symphony Orchestra and Shakespeare at Notre Dame on November 11 for an extraordinary event - Shakespeare's Dreams. This immersive performance combines Mendelssohn's A Midsummer Night's Dream and Sibelius's The Tempest with the words of William Shakespeare, promising an unforgettable evening of enchantment. Get your tickets now!

4
Amazing Teen Talent Awarded During Carmel International Arts Festival Photo
Amazing Teen Talent Awarded During Carmel International Arts Festival

The Carmel International Arts Festival has announced winners from this fall's competition. There were 148 entries from Carmel High School and University High School, both in Carmel, IN. This is up from 100 last year and from 66 in 2021.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More Video
In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway Video
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer
View all Videos

South Bend SHOWS
Singin' & Swingin' the Standards - Midwest Big Band in South Bend Singin' & Swingin' the Standards - Midwest Big Band
Memorial Opera House (11/04-11/04)
Wicked in South Bend Wicked
DeVos Performance Hall (5/15-6/02)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in South Bend Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Miller Auditorium (10/24-10/25)
Little Shop of Horrors in South Bend Little Shop of Horrors
Memorial Opera House (10/05-10/22)
Les Miserables in South Bend Les Miserables
DeVos Performance Hall (3/05-3/10)
My Fair Lady (Non-Equity) in South Bend My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Miller Auditorium (3/10-3/10)
The Color Purple in South Bend The Color Purple
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre (2/09-2/18)
Six Degrees of Separation in South Bend Six Degrees of Separation
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre (3/15-3/24)
Shrek The Musical in South Bend Shrek The Musical
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre (11/04-11/19)
Aladdin in South Bend Aladdin
Morris Performing Arts Center (3/19-3/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You