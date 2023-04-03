Actors Theatre Of Indiana Produces MR. CONFIDENTIAL

Actors Theatre of Indiana presents the World Premiere musical Mr. Confidential, premiering at The Studio Theatre at The Center for the Performing Arts beginning April 28, 2023 and running through May 14.

This musical, based on a true story, is a giddy, vibrant tale set in New York and Hollywood at their most glamourous and dangerous. The sizzle starts here: A story of family, dreams, innocence, love and scandal. When Bob Harrison created Confidential Magazine in 1952, he gave the public gossip, humor and sex. The magazine quickly became the #1 selling magazine in America. Soon, Bob wasn't just telling the story, he was the story, with headlines, scandals and a wild ride of his own. Learn more about the show on ATI's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ActorsTheatreofIndiana/. Order your tickets today at atistage.org.

Samuel Garza Bernstein, author of the original book and script, and director of the premiere production, stressed that when casting, "We really made a concerted effort to find performers from Indiana and Carmel. It's an amazing pool of talent!" Composer David Snyder adds, "There is extraordinary musicality in this cast."

From top left, going clockwise: Jaddy Ciucci, Jason Frierson, Megan Arrington, Kieran Danaan, Don Farrell, Emily Bohannon, Diana O'Halloran, Shelbi Berry, Jacob Butler, Matthew Conwell, John B. Vessels, Jr., Tim Fullerton, Judy Fitzgerald and Cynthia Collins.

Don Farrell (Bob Harrison) has 35+ years working as a professional singer, dancer, actor, director, choreographer, and producer with credits that include Off-Broadway, International and National Tours, Las Vegas, Regional productions, and guest soloist concerts with major national symphonies. A proud member of Actors' Equity Association since 1992, Don's credits include 7 world premieres and over 100 production credits. As Founder and Principal of Crossroads Entertainment, LLC, he has created and performed in critically acclaimed shows ALL THE WAY: A Frank Sinatra Tribute and ONE VOICE: the Music of Manilow at venues and theatres across the nation. A graduate of Cincinnati, College-Conservatory of Music, Don is the Artistic Director and Co-Founder of Actors Theatre of Indiana, Board member of the Carmel international Arts Festival, is a proud father of his talented daughter Lizzie, and resides in Westfield, Indiana. You can follow and learn more about Don by visiting his website at https://thisisdonfarrell.wixsite.com/don-farrell.

Diana O'Halloran (Jeannie Douglas) is thrilled to be back with ATI for this wonderful show. Previous credits include Marjorie Meade in ATI's 2022 reading of Mr. Confidential, the original production of Witness Uganda at the

Rattlestick Theater and One of Us at the York Theatre Company in New York City. Diana has a Bachelor of Music degree from Manhattan School of Music and is a voice teacher in Carmel.

Shelbi Berry Kamohara (Marjorie Meade) is excited to be making her ATI debut. Recent local credits include Footloose (Rusty), The Addams Family (Wednesday), Honky Tonk Angels (Darlene), and Hello Dolly! (Minnie Fay). She is thrilled to be a part of a World Premiere production. She would like to thank her family and friends for all their love and support.

Tim Fullerton (Howard Rushmore) was last seen at Actors Theater of Indiana, in partnership with the Carmel Symphony Orchestra, in the role of Judge Turpin in Sweeney Todd. Regional: Henry IV pt. 1, Les Blanc, As You Like It, Cymbeline, (Oregon Shakespeare Festival), Sweeney Todd, The Sound of Music, King Lear, Macbeth (Utah Shakespeare Festival), Book of Will, Bridges of Madison County, Merry Wives of Windsor (Texas Shakespeare Festival), Translations (Rep Stage), The Winter's Tale, Othello (Shakespeare Santa Cruz), Mamma Mia, Curious Case of the Watson Intelligence, Newsies, Julius Caesar, Pirates of Penzance, Stand-Up-Tragedy, Man of La Mancha, The Secret Garden, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Death of a Salesman (Pacific Conservatory Theatre), Jesus Christ Superstar (Santa Barbara CLO), Three Musketeers the Musical*, Victor/Victoria (American Musical Theatre), A Christmas Carol, ReUnion (Fords Theater), You Are My Sunshine (Alma Theatre Company), Mamma Mia, Poirot: Murder on the Links (Oregon Cabaret Theatre) among others. Love to my family. *Original Cast Recording

Cynthia Collins (Edith Tobias) is a proud member of Actors Equity Association since 1991, credits include: Off-Broadway, National & International Tours, Regional, Summer Stock, Cabaret, Dinner Theatre, Cruise Lines, Film & TV. She has had the pleasure of working with such artists as: Ben Vereen, Sandy Duncan, Claude Aikins, Comden & Green, Cy Coleman, Avery Schrieber, Joel Grey, Cyndi Lauper, Fred Waring & his famous Pennsylvanians, Chita Rivera, Sutton Foster, Jerry Michell, Diane Rehm, Billy Stritch, and Patricia Wilson. Cindy is one of the Co-Founders of Actors Theatre of Indiana. A Native of N.J. and long-time resident of NYC, Cindy now resides in Carmel with her lovely partner Judy Fitzgerald and their daughter Lizzie. Thank you Sam and David for creating such a wonderful piece of theatre and for allowing me be a part of it!

Judy Fitzgerald (Frances Rushmore) has been a member of Actors' Equity Association since 1993. Broadway credits include: Radio City Music Hall with Glen Close; Madison Square Garden with Liza Minnelli and Danny Burstein (conducted by Marvin Hamlisch). She toured nationally with Debbie Reynolds, Shirley Jones and Omar Sharif for AMC Classics. Off -Broadway: Swingtime Canteen with Tony Award winner Charles Busch at the Blue Angel; Placido Domingo's operetta VLAD at the Lamb's Theatre; Dodsworth with John Collum, George Lee Andrews and Dee Hoty at the York Theatre and the John Houseman Theatre; Irene at the Sylvia & Danny Kaye Playhouse; and Face the Music and That's The Ticket! with Tony Award winner, George S. Irving for Musicals Tonight! Other credits include Regional, Summer Stock, Dinner Theatre, Cabaret and Symphony Concerts. Judy is one of the Co-Founders of Actors Theatre of Indiana. A native of Indiana and long-time resident of NYC , she now resides in Carmel with her partner Cindy and their beautiful daughter, Lizzie.

Jacob Butler (Michael Tobias) is excited to be making his ATI debut in this World Premiere! Past roles include Charlie Price in Kinky Boots at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, Joseph in Joseph...Technicolor Dreamcoat at The Tarkington, Quasimodo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame with BOBDIREX, and Riff Raff in The Rocky Horror Show with Zach & Zack. Jacob would like to thank Sam, David, Willem and everyone at ATI for their trust and guidance. Thank you to my family for their constant support. I couldn't do this without Logan and her never-ending encouragement and love.

Jaddy Ciucci (Francesca de la Peña) is so grateful to be back home in Indianapolis and returning to the ATI stage. Jaddy has had the honor to perform across Indianapolis stages with inspiring artists. Some favorite local roles include Touchstone, As You Like It, Berenice Cabaret Poe, Little Red Riding Hood Into The Woods, Romeo Romeo and Juliet, Jessica Hand To God, and Helena Landless The Mystery of Edwin Drood with ATI. Jaddy has also worked as a teaching artist with React Kids (formerly YAT) and Indiana Repertory Theatre. Next up you can see Jaddy in Love's Labor's Lost with Indianapolis Shakespeare Company this Summer. Always, always, my love to my family.

John B. Vessels, Jr. (Walter Winchell) is thrilled to be back at ATI! Recently, he was seen in The Addams Family and Clue at Beef & Boards Dinner Theater. After Mr. Confidential he'll be back at Beef & Boards to play Cogsworth in Beauty and the Beast. John loves the development of new works, and is so happy to be a part of this production! Love to Jay!

Jason Frierson (Preston Wright) was born and raised in Cleveland, OH. He was exposed to performing at an early age watching his parents sing in church until his first solo at age 12. He sang through his teen years and then entered Drumcorps International. There, he played bass drum in several corps until his age-out year. In 1991, Jason made his debut in musical theater performing in Gospel at Colonus. Throughout the 1990's he went on to perform in productions including Kiss me Kate, Purlie, Guys and Dolls and Babes in Toyland. Jason was a lead vocalist for over 20 years in a premier band in Cleveland. He continues working with bands in Indianapolis. In March, 2020, he opened for Diana Ross at a Cancer Benefit Concert. Jason now serves in music ministry at Eastern Star Church. He composes music and provides vocal coaching. He resides in Noblesville with his wife Candace.

Kieran Danaan (Fred Meade) is making his Actors Theatre of Indiana debut. Credits include Off-Broadway: After Happily Ever After. National Tour: two seasons of A Christmas Carol. Regional: Barnstormers Theatre, Totem Pole Playhouse, Lauderhill PAC, Notre Dame Shakespeare, Texas Shakespeare, George Street Playhouse, Judson Theatre Company, among others. TV: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Billions, FBI: Most Wanted, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, among others. Film: Chew, Hands Up!, Dirty Laundry, Sounds of a Choice, among others. Kieran is a Proud Hoosier and member of Actors' Equity Association. @kierandanaan, www.kierandanaan.com

Matthew David Conwell (Alex Coveny) is excited to be back with ATI after starring as Anthony in the concert restaging of Sweeney Todd at The Palladium with the Carmel Symphony Orchestra. Matthew could recently be seen around Indy in Tick, Tick...BOOM! (male swing) with the Phoenix Theatre, Cabaret (Emcee) with Eclipse, and Admissions (Charlie) with American Lives Theatre. They are an alum of the Ball State University BFA Musical Theatre Class of 2019. Special shout out to Mom, Dad, and Lane! Peace and Positivity! @matthew.conwell

Emily Bohannon (Gail Forrester) is over the moon to be making her ATI debut - in a world premiere no less! Previously, Emily played Jovie (twice) in Elf the Musical at the Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre and appeared in Newsies, Mamma Mia, and Light on the Horizon, all at Civic. Emily has also worked with Defiance Comedy as an actor and choreographer for the Indy Fringe Festival. She is a newly minted member of ComedySportz Indianapolis. When not on stage, Emily enjoys having a cold glass of 'Sauv Blanc' on a patio, exploring new places, and spending time with her son and favorite person, Dexter. She wishes to extend her thanks to Sam, Don, and the entire creative team for gifting her with this opportunity. Thanks also to her loved ones for their continued support in all things.

Megan Arrington (Betty Zeidler) is delighted to be making her ATI debut! She holds her BFA in Musical Theatre from Belmont University. Go Bruins! She has recently been seen performing as Wanda in Wanda's Monster, a TYA show at the nationally known Lilly theatre at the Indianapolis Children's Museum. Some of her favorite roles she's played through the years include Sophie in Mama Mia, Marian Paroo in The Music Man, Ellie in Freaky Friday, and a singer/dancer at Cedar Point. She is so excited to be back performing in her home state of Indiana! Much love to her friends, family, Mom and Dad, Bethany and Alex, and Desmond for all their undying love and support! Cheers!

Mr. Confidential - Produced by Actors Theatre of Indiana; Book, Lyrics, and Direction by Samuel Garza Bernstein; Music and Orchestrations by David Snyder; Choreographer, Scenic Designer, and Technical Director: Willem De Vries; Musical Director and Conductor: Nathan Perry; Projections and Sound Designer: Zach Rosing; Costume Designer: Anthony James Sirk; Wigs Designer: Amanda French; Lighting Designer: Baxter Chambers; Scenic Painting Artist: Ronald Shore; Production Stage Manager: Kevin Casey; Assistant Stage Manager: Emma Littau; Orchestra: Drums and Percussion: Greg Wolff; Bass: Christian Starnes; Reeds: Neil Broeker; Trumpet: Jeff Anderson; Cello: Lori Honer.

Plan to attend this once in a lifetime experience of taking part in a World Premiere production and enjoying the talent of these Central Indiana performers. Mr. Confidential will be performed at The Studio Theater at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana, April 28, 2023 through May 14, 2023. Tickets are available at Click Here or by visiting the Center for the Performing Arts website.