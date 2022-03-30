Actors Theatre Of Indiana Brings Richard Glazier Home To Feinstein's At Hotel Carmichael

Actors Theatre of Indiana will welcome classically-trained, award-winning pianist Richard Glazier to the stage on May 5, 2022, as part of this year's ATI LIVE AT FEINSTEIN'S season.

'Richard Glazier - From Broadway to Hollywood' will feature Glazier on piano performing songs from the Gershwin repertoire as well as tunes from the Great American Popular Songbook. All the while Glazier will capture the audience with tales of his childhood in Indianapolis.

Glazier was only 9 years old when he saw the film "Girl Crazy" with the score by George and Ira Gershwin. He was so excited by the music that he decided to write a fan letter to famed lyricist Ira Gershwin. Ira answered, and the two began a three-year correspondence that culminated in Gershwin's invitation for his young friend to visit him in his home in Beverly Hills. Glazier and his parents made the trip in 1975.

Not only did Glazier meet this legend, but he was invited to play a Gershwin tune on the piano that once belonged to Ira's brother, legendary composer George Gershwin.

Glazier grew up in Indianapolis and began studying piano when he was six. He went on to earn his Bachelor and Master's degrees in Piano Performance from the Indiana University School of Music, then a Doctorate of Musical Arts from the Cleveland Institute of Music.

Glazier has starred in and produced three awarding winning TV shows for PBS and Turner Classic Movies. You can check out more information about Glazier on his new website which will launch this weekend: www.richardglazier.com

Glazier's passion for The Great American Songbook and more contemporary standards has led him to create his own show celebrating both eras. With incredible piano arrangements, vintage images and rare film clips, Richard tells the history behind the songs while sharing fascinating stories about the composers, the shows, the films, and the stars, not to mention some funny anecdotes.

For your chance to experience this talented performer, please visit atistage.org or https://www.feinsteinshc.com for tickets.