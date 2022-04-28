Actors Theatre Of Indiana Announces New ATI Board Members

Actors Theatre of Indiana has announced their newest board members.

Julie Eckert joined United Fidelity Bank as Community Executive in 2021. In the same year, she was thrilled to join the board for ATI. Julie is a native Hoosier with a bachelor's degree in communications from Valparaiso University.

Formerly, she was a Twittic for Broadway in Indianapolis, providing Twitter reviews on opening night for their season. She also serves as a stage manager for Circle City Tap Company. Julie lives in Hamilton County with her 18-year-old dog, Tasha, as well as her spouse and 3 children. She enjoys travel, podcasts and visiting National Parks.

Kim Speer is a lifelong resident of Indiana, growing up in Evansville and spending the last 33 years in the Indianapolis area. She graduated from Indiana University in 1987 and Valparaiso University School of Law in 1990. After practicing law for 15 years, she made the decision to stay home and focus on her family and community. As a community volunteer, Kim has served a number of organizations. In addition to being a passionate supporter of Hendricks Regional Health and Sheltering Wings, Kim served as President of the Brebeuf Jesuit Mother's Association and the DePauw University Parents Council. Why ATI? Kim loves the arts and enjoys being a part of something that enriches central Indiana.

Kim and her husband, Kevin, live in Brownsburg. They love travel and spending time with their sons, Eric and Cole.

Tammy Rader is a Communications Consultant for a global company. She also has been a Lead Public Relations Manager for a Fortune 10 company and a spokesperson. Other past work includes public affairs for a national insurance trade association and legislative affairs manager, plus media relations for a national financial services company. She started her career in TV after graduating from the University of Colorado-Boulder working as an award-winning anchor and reporter. She also has been a communications-focused small business owner. Tammy was a lead dancer and singer with Up With People, an international education and performing arts organization. She performed in private events attended by renowned notables and in national TV broadcasts. She taught dance and played trumpet and piano growing up, winning many dance competitions and being voted "Most Talented." She is a native of Greeley, CO. and has 4 grown children, 2 boys and 2 girls.

Sam Arce, AKA Broadway Sam, has lived in Carmel since 1998. Arce is a licensed real estate broker with F.C. Tucker and has been an instructor at the Tucker School of Real Estate since 2007. Arce has always had a passion for live theatre and performed semi-professionally while in high school and college.

Since 2018, Arce has invested in professional Broadway productions under his own company called Broadway Sam Theatrical Productions and is part of a four-person producing team.

Some of the shows Arce has invested in include: The Broadway productions American Son and Getting the Band Back Together; Off Broadway productions including Rock of Ages: The Musical and Broadway Bounty Hunter; London West End productions The Prince of Egypt and Be More Chill; and the Las Vegas shows Chris Angel Mindfreak and Heartbreak Hotel.

Currently, Arce is invested in the upcoming A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical. He is more than just an investor, however, as he is also co-producing Bonnie & Clyde in the West End and is also co-producing Mandella, a musical and Hamlet! The Musical, both of which will hopefully move on to Broadway. Arce is also working on an upcoming movie.

Arce is anxious to take an integral role in helping Actors Theatre of Indiana reach their goals. He has been a supporter of ATI for the past three years and is excited to continue that even more.