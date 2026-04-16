THE UGLY NOO NOO Will Come to The Drama Factory in May

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The Drama Factory will be presenting a season THE UGLY NOO NOO by Andrew Buckland between May 6th and May 10th 2026.

This season celebrates the contribution of this revolutionary work to the South African performance canon. The extraordinary performance and text which arguably changed the face of South African theatre for many thousands of practitioners and audience members alike was first presented 36 years ago in 1988 at the Market Theatre. The play retains its special relevance to the world and provides an opportunity to witness the unique skills and stage presence of this elder of SA Theatre.

In 1988 Andrew Buckland wrote and played in a one man show under the direction of his wife Janet which changed the face of South African theatre. The Ugly Noo Noo was acclaimed as a masterpiece of comic physical performance and an exceptional piece of political theatre. The play received a total of 17 national and international awards including a Fringe First and a Perrier Pick of the Fringe short listing from the Edinburgh Festival.

The Ugly Noo Noo tells the story of a man's encounter with the notorious Parktown Prawn. Using sharp satirical commentary, an explosive performance style and a unique stage presence, this play takes the audience on an unforgettable journey through the compost heaps and dark underbelly of suburban life in the big city and examines in side splitting comic detail the relationship between fear and power in our every day lives.

'The extraordinary performance skills of Andrew Buckland and the power of the script make this an un-missable theatre event which will make you ‘howl with laughter at the sheer sensual pleasure of theatrical performance' (Barry Ronge). More than thirty eight years later the play is as enthralling and as funny as it ever was. The fact that the The Ugly Noo Noo is still being played today to universal acclaim is a testament to the extraordinary nature of the show and its creator. More than thirty six years later the play is as enthralling and as funny as it ever was.

Photo Credit: baxter archive