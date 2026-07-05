Review: ROCKING AT 50 at Baxter Studio

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Alistair Izobell's ROCKING AT 50 is a wonderfully entertaining evening that combines great music, humour and heartfelt storytelling. Returning to the Baxter Theatre after several years away, he celebrates his milestone birthday with a talented group of musicians who prove that age is just a number when it comes to putting on a fantastic show.

The evening gets off to a lovely start as the musicians begin playing offstage before making their entrance, immediately setting the tone for an energetic and uplifting performance. From then on, the audience is treated to lively rock 'n roll numbers, superb musicianship and infectious energy that never lets up.

What I enjoyed most was that the show is about so much more than the music. Between the songs, Alistair and his fellow musicians share stories from their own lives, touching on love, marriage, betrayal, growing older and the lessons life teaches us along the way. The stories are funny, honest and often very relatable, making it feel as though you're spending the evening with old friends.

The intimate atmosphere of the Baxter Studio suits the production perfectly. There is plenty of interaction with the audience, and whenever a familiar song begins, people can't help but smile, clap along and sing a few lines. It's impossible not to get caught up in the fun.

Backed by Charlton Daniels, Brynne Bailey and Devanish Hendricks, Alistair delivers a performance full of warmth, humour and heart. The four musicians complement one another beautifully, with excellent vocals and impressive musical talent throughout.

ROCKING AT 50 is a joyful celebration of life, friendship and the music that becomes the soundtrack to our memories. It's funny, nostalgic, uplifting and filled with songs that will have you tapping your feet from beginning to end. If you're looking for a feel-good night out, this show is well worth seeing.

WRITTEN BY Alistair Izobell

ORIGINAL MUSIC – Alistair Izobell AND COMPANY

CAST: Alistair Izobell, CHARLTON DANIELS, BRYNNE BAILEY, DEVANISH HENDRICKS

30 June to 18 July

Baxter Studio

Webtickets: https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/event.aspx?itemid=1593888266

Tickets R180pp

Photos: Internet search and social media.

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