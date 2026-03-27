PERSPEKTIEF: Afrikaans Satirical Cabaret Will Come to Theatre Arts in April

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Theatre Arts, Cape Town's unique theatre space will welcome PerspekTIEF, to its boards from 7 to 8 April 2026.

PerspekTIEF is an energetic Afrikaans show of music, word, and dance that invites audiences to laugh, think, and forget about the outside world. This thrilling new production, created and performed by Gerard van Rooyen, brings a sharp, playful Afrikaans cabaret to Cape Town audiences.

Originally from Bellville, van Rooyen presents a one-man performance that showcases his distinct creative voice. Drawing on elements of cabaret, clowning and vaudeville, PerspekTIEF moves through a series of moments that reflect on everyday life with wit and unpredictability, allowing audiences to engage with familiar ideas in unexpected ways.

The production marks a shift into original work for van Rooyen, who takes full creative control as writer, director and performer. He combines live performance with reimagined musical elements and comedic storytelling to create an experience that is both entertaining and sharply observed.

Speaking about the show, van Rooyen shares:

“Perspektief is an energetic Afrikaans show of music, word and dance. Laugh and forget about the outside world as a six-foot clown from Transylvania takes you on an entertaining journey to broaden the way we look at the world. PerspekTIEF is calling.”

Caroline Calburn,Artistic Director of Theatre Arts shares, Creating space for new artists to discover their artistic capabilities, what their voice is, creating space for them to discover who they are as artists and see what kind of work drives them. These artists will start shaping the cultural landscape of our future, theatre landscape.