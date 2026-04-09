Foot Archer Orissa Kelly Joins ROYAL COUNTESS ZINGARA Cast in Cape Town

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From 17 April 2026, world-renowned foot archer and acrobat Orissa Kelly will join the cast of The Royal Countess Zingara's La Dolce Royal, the dinner-cirque production that has been captivating audiences at Century City since opening in October last year.

A globally celebrated contortionist, she is famed for uniting extraordinary suppleness with remarkable precision in a discipline she has distinctly made her own. Originally from the United Kingdom, Kelly began her career as an aerialist before pioneering her signature foot archery act — an inventive fusion that has distinguished her on the international stage. She rose to prominence following her appearance on Britain's Got Talent in 2016, propelling her into the global spotlight.

Since then, her career has included performances in the Hollywood blockbuster Wonder Woman, appearances before the Queen of England, and the astonishing feat of breaking a Guinness World Record for the furthest archery shot executed with her feet — while aflame. Beyond the stage, Kelly has cultivated an impressive digital presence, amassing over three million followers and more than 500 million views across her platforms. Her continued virality has seen her collaborate with leading global houses including Victoria's Secret and Mugler, cementing her status as a singular and influential presence across both live performance and contemporary media. Her arrival introduces an exhilarating new dimension to an already distinguished programme.

La Dolce Royal is a lavish homage to the human spirit, an elegant fusion of reminiscence and discovery. Envisioned by Richard Griffin and superbly directed by Craig Leo and Valentina Leo, the production envelops guests in a richly textured, immersive experience, as an exceptional ensemble of South African and international performers presents a banquet of artistry and excellence. Enhancing the performance is a distinguished four-course dining experience, crafted by a talented culinary team and delivered with seamless precision by an attentive front-of-house ensemble. It is no surprise that The Royal Countess Zingara was recently awarded the esteemed ‘Top Experience Journey' honour at the annual Restaurant of the Year Awards.

With a mere five weeks remaining of its illustrious Century City season, the time to reserve your place at The Royal Countess Zingara is now, before the magnificent Spiegeltent departs for Johannesburg for the winter.

La Dolce Royal runs Wednesdays to Sundays until 17 May 2026 at Century City. Gates open at 6pm and the show begins at 8pm. Tickets start at R1,260 per person, including a welcome drink, a four-course feast and the full Zingara show experience.

