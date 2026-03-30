CLASSIC ROCK Will Relive The Masters Of Rock at The Drama Factory in April

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“Classic Rock”: Relive The Masters of Rock will come to the Drama Factory in April. The music will be performed by Duck Chowles, Andy Murray and The Retro Rewind Band (Alan Lloyd, Karl Hering and Tony Drake. The event is on 25 April.

About “Classic Rock”: Relive The Masters of Rock

Get ready to turn the volume up to eleven! Duck Chowles, Andy Murray, and The Retro Rewind Band are bringing the house down with an electrifying tribute to the golden era of music. The Return of the Original “Classic Rock" is more than a show; it's a high-voltage journey through three decades of musical mastery! Taking centre stage is Duck Chowles, “The Chameleon of Rock ‘n Roll”, renowned for his dynamic stage presence, powerhouse vocals and uncanny ability to embody the spirit of rock's greatest legends. Duck doesn't just perform the music - he lives it! Guitar maestro, Andy Murray, brings firepower to the show with his blistering guitar solos and masterful playing. Backing them is the talented Retro Rewind Band, a powerhouse collective of seasoned musicians, who have more than paid their dues in numerous Barnyard productions. When Duck Chowles steps into the spotlight as “The Chameleon of Rock ‘n Roll”, one thing is certain - the stage ignites, the crowd rises and rock ‘n roll lives on! The setlist is a relentless showcase of the legends who defined a generation. We start in the Swinging Sixties, paying homage to the psychedelic and blues-rock sounds of Cream, The Beatles, The Doors, Jimi Hendrix, Steppenwolf, and The Rolling Stones. The intensity ramps up as we dive into the Hard-Rocking Seventies, featuring the heavy hitters: Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin, Bad Company, Uriah Heep, Pink Floyd, Black Sabbath, Free, and Golden Earring. Finally, we unleash the guitar heroes of the Electric Eighties, including blistering tributes to Gary Moore, ZZ Top and Van Halen. Expect explosive performances and authentic sound as we relive the days when music changed the world. Don't miss this chance to experience the masters of the craft.

Celebrated South African performer, Duck Chowles, performed in “Sixty Something” for 4 years at The Dock Road Café at The V & A Waterfront, before starting a production company producing his own shows such as “Glory Days”, “Rock Me Amadeus” and the mega-hit, “Roll Over Beethoven”, amongst others. He toured with an entourage of musicians and performers throughout South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe and also performed a 6-week stint in Auckland, New Zealand. Duck started producing shows for the Barnyard Theatre Group in Johannesburg and Durban in 2000 and also purchased The Barnyard Theatre in Plettenberg Bay that year. With his impressive track record, Duck formed The Barnyard Theatre Production Company with Louis Moller in 2003. He has continued, as a shareholder and a show producer, to be a driving force behind the scenes, contributing his creative brilliance to the production of countless Barnyard shows. Duck's production, “Under African Skies” toured Europe, including Holland, Belgium, Denmark, Germany and France several times. His wealth of experience and discerning eye for talent shapes the identity of each production, showcasing his status as a true musical genius! Beyond Duck's role as a producer, Duck's performances in his shows, “Here Comes The Sun – Tribute to The Beatles & Simon and Garfunkel”, “60s Revolution”, “70s Revolution” and “Paint It Black” , “Sticky Fingers”, “The Fab Four” and “Born To Be Wild” underscores his enduring passion for the stage. Guitar maestro, Andy Murray, who was on the Barnyard stages from 2005 – 2014, and who still performs in Barnyard productions from time to time, has together with Duck Chowles, been at the forefront of the South African entertainment industry for more than 3 decades. Critics have praised Andy Murray for his remarkable skill on the guitar, often calling him “inimitably dexterous on both lead guitar and vocals”.

The powerhouse, Retro Rewind Band, featuring Alan Lloyd on drums, Karl Hering on bass and Tony Drake on keyboards, are like-minded, talented and seasoned musicians, who have all paid their dues, and who have performed in several Barnyard productions.