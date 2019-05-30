Sioux Falls Mayor TenHaken Proclaims June 1 as Washington Pavilion Day

Today, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has proclaimed June 1, 2019 as Washington Pavilion Day.

The Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science opened to the public on June 1, 1999 comprised of the Kirby Science Discovery Center, Visual Arts Center - previously the Civic Fine Arts Center, the Wells Fargo CineDome and the Husby Performing Arts Center. In its first year, the Washington Pavilion welcomed over 350,000 visitors from around the region and beyond.

The Washington Pavilion continues to be the region's home for the arts, entertainment and science. Located in a beautifully renovated historic building in downtown Sioux Falls, it is one of only a few facilities in the world to bring together under one roof the performing arts, visual arts and interactive science.

Through 20 years of operation, the non-profit has received almost $26 million in contributions. From 1999-2018, the organization has had an economic development impact of over $275 million. In this same time frame, more than 2.9 million people have seen a performance, attended a conference or other event at the Washington Pavilion.

"We are very honored to have Mayor TenHaken make this proclamation for our 20th anniversary," Darrin Smith, Washington Pavilion President and CEO, said. "We are so pleased with his support, as well as the City's ongoing partnership throughout the years."

To celebrate its proud history, thank the community for its ongoing support, and build excitement for a bright future, the organization has planned a month-long line-up of activities and events to celebrate this 20th year milestone. Officials invite the community to join them on Saturday, June 1, for a day-long, fun-filled celebration starting at 10 a.m. Learn more at www.washingtonpavilion.org/celebrating20years

For more information visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Avenue, call the Box Office at (605) 367-6000 or go online at washingtonpavilion.org.



The Washington Pavilion is the region's home for the arts, entertainment and science. Located in a beautifully renovated historic building in downtown Sioux Falls, it is one of only a few facilities in the world to bring together under one roof the performing arts, visual arts and interactive science. The vast array of high quality programming and educational activities available through the Husby Performing Arts Center, Kirby Science Discovery Center, Visual Arts Center and the Community Learning Center ensures that people of all ages and walks of life can rely upon the Washington Pavilion to inspire, educate, entertain and enrich.





