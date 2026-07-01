Gabrielle Cavassa Will Come to Esplanade as Part of Jazz in July

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Esplanade will present Gabrielle Cavassa this month as part of Jazz in July 2026. Performances will take place 10 and 11 July 2026 at Esplanade Recital Studio.

“I really respect songs and I really want to honor them in the best way,” she says, and that reverence is unmistakable in every note she delivers. Unfolding like conversations under dimmed lights, Cavassa’s performances are quietly intense and intimate, whether she is reimagining a standard or breathing life into a contemporary piece.

About Gabrielle Cavassa

Born in Escondido, California, of Italian descent, Gabrielle Cavassa began obsessively listening to records from a young age. Largely self taught, she developed a unique approach to singing that would later characterise her artistry.

Cavassa received a Bachelor of Arts in Music from San Francisco State University, but credits the San Francisco Bay Area music scene for her real education in jazz. She moved to New Orleans in 2017, where she continued to develop her craft in local clubs. In 2020, Cavassa independently released a self-titled debut record produced by collaborator Jamison Ross.

She was ushered into the spotlight through her 2023 collaboration with saxophonist Joshua Redman on his Blue Note Records album where are we, after being crowned a winner of the International Sarah Vaughan Jazz Vocal Competition in 2021.

Cavassa leads a quartet ahead of her debut Blue Note record, set to release in Spring 2026.

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