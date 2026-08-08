Digital Development Project Announces Fall Match Open For Applications

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Applications for the Fall Match are open now and close on Aug 11th at 11:59am ET (GMT -4) / 11:59pm Singapore (GMT +8). Apply here!

For 2026, Cosmos is led by DDP Collaborators Juliet Chia and Karina Patel.

Founded in 2023, DDP is a group of dramaturgs from around the world specializing in new play development. Through process-based initiatives, we create more opportunities for playwrights and dramaturgs to collaborate across geographic barriers.

DDP organizes our international reach under two terms established in two values: Prism and Cosmos. Prism covers DDP's offerings for artists across Turtle Island, while the newly launched Cosmos will make the same impactful DDP programming logistically accessible to artists in Asia and Oceania. In order to do this, we are bringing on new dramaturgs based in Asia and Oceania and prioritizing applications for our Fall Match from artists based in that region.

Juliet Chia (Literary Manager) is a Singapore-based dramaturg and creative coach. With over 25 years of international performance-making experience, she is excited to create opportunities for new play artists to collaborate across borders.

Karina Patel (Assistant Literary Manager) is director, dramaturg, and arts administrator born in London, based in the US, and raised internationally. She loves reading new plays and meeting new people.

Digital Development Project is led by founder and Artistic Director Suzi Elnaggar and Managing Director Kemi King, who form the Guiding Circle along with Founding Collaborator Emma Bilderback.

Suzi Elnaggar (Artistic Director) is an Egyptian-American freelance dramaturg, performance scholar, and theatre-maker. She was a 2021 Kennedy Center Dramaturgy Intensive Fellow. She has been the production dramaturg for TACTICS Ottawa ANANSI V. GOD(S); Jubilee Theatre Waco's Fairview (Texas Premiere); Wild Imaginings' Jesus and Valium (World Premiere), The Way He Looks at You, Cardboard Castles Hung on Walls (World Premiere); Baylor Theatre's Wills and Secession, Dancing Lessons, Treasure Island (adapted by Bryony Lavery), and The Laramie Project. Her research interests include recontextualizing Greek tragedy, post-colonial theatre contexts, theatre of social change, and work that centers around SWA/MENA (Southwest Asian/Middle Eastern and North African) experiences. Her scholarship and practice center community, collaboration, and context.

Kemi King (Managing Director) is a writer, director, dramaturg, and producer. She is the Artistic Director of Yikes Co, and executive Producer with the Digital Development Project. Working within her practice, Theatre of Critical Care, Kemi emphasizes relation and exploration in her work. This work takes from abolitionist principles in care and disability justice in order to resist formal exclusion. She believes in a rewilding of the arts ecology, allowing for true liberation within the institutionalization of the arts.

Emma Bilderback (Founding Collaborator) is a freelance theatre artist based in New Jersey. She has made theatre in New York, Los Angeles, Netherlands, South Africa, and beyond. Professional affiliations include the Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas, Ring of Keys, and Actors' Equity.

To read more about DDP, our team, and our programming please visit our website: https://digitaldevelopmentproject.com/

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