Seattle Chamber Music Society Launches SCMS Records with Three 2026 Releases

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Seattle Chamber Music Society has announced the launch of SCMS Records, a new in-house record label dedicated to sharing the Society's acclaimed performances with audiences around the world. The news was announced today by James Ehnes, the Gilbert Omenn and Martha Darling Artistic Director of SCMS, and John Holloway, the Dr. Oliver E. Cobb Chief Executive Officer of SCMS.

SCMS Records will debut in 2026 with three releases, marking the beginning of an ongoing recording initiative with a planned cadence of three to four releases annually. The inaugural releases include recordings of works by Brahms and Dvořák in June, followed by a September release featuring Franck and Enescu. Artists joining Ehnes on the first three recordings are Andrew Armstrong, Edward Arron, Ani Aznavoorian, Inon Barnatan, Che-Yen Chen, Timothy Cobb, Jun Iwasaki, Tessa Lark, Amy Schwartz Moretti, Paul Neubauer, Grace Park, Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, Bion Tsang, and Jonathan Vinocour.

"Seattle Chamber Music Society has always been about bringing artists and audiences into close connection through extraordinary performances," said Ehnes. "With SCMS Records, we have the opportunity to extend that experience far beyond the concert hall-capturing the energy, intimacy, and artistry of these performances and sharing them with listeners everywhere."

Recordings will be available across multiple formats, including CD, vinyl, and digital streaming and download platforms. Global physical and digital distribution will be handled by Naxos Music Group, the world's largest distributor of independent classical music, with additional direct-to-consumer sales available through the SCMS website.

The label will draw from SCMS's deep archive of live performances captured by sound engineer Simon Kiln, featuring internationally renowned artists in the uniquely collaborative environment that defines the organization's festivals and concert series.

"SCMS is in a golden age, shaped by the extraordinary artistry and leadership of James Ehnes, producing performances that may stand as the most compelling interpretations of these works in our lifetime. We believe those moments deserve permanence. With the launch of our label, alongside the Virtual Concert Hall, we are capturing and sharing them with audiences worldwide," said Holloway.

Coming in June:

Brahms Violin Sonatas

Brahms: Violin Sonata No.1 in G major Op.78

Brahms: Violin Sonata No.2 in A major Op.100

Brahms: Violin Sonata No.3 in D minor Op.108

Brahms: Scherzo in C minor WoO 2

James Ehnes

Andrew Armstrong

Recorded at Koerner Hall, Toronto 28-31 July 2024

Dvořák: String Quintets

Dvořák: String Quintet in G major Op.77

Dvořák: Intermezzo

James Ehnes

Tessa Lark

Jonathan Vinocour

Ani Aznavoorian

Timothy Cobb

Recorded at Nordstrom Recital Hall, Seattle, 11-12 July 2022

Dvořák: String Quintet in Eb major Op.97

James Ehnes

Amy Schwartz Moretti

Paul Neubauer

Che-Yen Chen

Edward Arron

Recorded at Nordstrom Recital Hall, Seattle, 6-7 July 2022

Coming in September:

César Franck: Piano Quintet in F minor

Inon Barnatan

James Ehnes

Amy Schwartz Moretti

Che-Yen Chen

Edward Arron

Recorded at Nordstrom Recital Hall, Seattle 8-9 July 2025

George Enescu: Octet for Strings in C major Op.7

James Ehnes

Amy Schwartz Moretti

Grace Park

Jun Iwasaki

Che-Yen Chen

Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt

Edward Arron

Bion Tsang

Recorded at Nordstrom Recital Hall, Seattle 31 Jan-1 Feb 2025

SCMS Records represents a significant step in the organization's continued evolution-expanding beyond live performance to become a year-round, globally accessible source for exceptional chamber music. In addition to the new label, SCMS Virtual Concert Hall, a concert streaming platform, presents world-class concerts and events to music lovers from around the globe. The traveling music venue, The Concert Truck, fueled by SCMS, presents concerts across the country and redefines how people experience live music.

For more information and release updates, visit seattlechambermusic.org.